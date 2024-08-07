Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Rust Pink” Release Date

A reported release date is set.

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG is set to debut in the stunning "Rust Pink" colorway. This edition features a white base, giving it a clean and classic look. Rust pink and black overlays add vibrant and contrasting elements to the design. The white leather base offers a smooth and durable foundation, while the rust pink overlays on the toe box, heel, and eyelets give the sneaker a fresh, stylish appearance. Black accents on the Swoosh, laces, and collar enhance the overall aesthetic, making this a striking addition to the Air Jordan lineup.

The low-top profile ensures easy wearability, making it suitable for various occasions. The cushioned midsole provides excellent support, perfect for all-day wear. The rubber outsole delivers superior traction, ideal for both casual wear and light athletic activities. Sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating this release. The combination of white, rust pink, and black creates a unique and appealing look that will surely stand out. This colorway promises to be a standout addition to any sneaker collection.

"Rust Pink" Air Jordan 1 Low OG

Mockup via Sneaker Files and zsneakerheadz

