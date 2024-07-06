Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Rust Pink” Coming Soon: Mockup Revealed

Air Jordan XX Launch Party
DENVER - FEBRUARY 18: The Air Jordan logo at the Air Jordan XX Launch Party at Rise Nightclub on February 18, 2005 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
The AJ1 Low continues to impress.

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG is set to release in the stunning "Rust Pink" colorway. This upcoming edition features a white base, providing a clean and classic look. Rust pink and black overlays add vibrant and contrasting elements to the design. Also, the white leather base offers a smooth and durable foundation. The rust pink overlays cover the toe box, heel, and eyelets, giving the sneaker a fresh, stylish appearance. Black accents on the Swoosh, laces, and collar enhance the overall aesthetic. The Air Jordan 1 Low OG is known for its timeless design and comfortable fit.

The low-top profile ensures easy wearability, suitable for various occasions. The cushioned midsole provides excellent support, making it perfect for all-day wear. The rubber outsole delivers superior traction, ideal for both casual wear and light athletic activities. Sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating this release. The combination of white, rust pink, and black creates a unique and appealing look. Overall, this colorway will be a standout addition to any sneaker collection.

"Rust Pink" Air Jordan 1 Low OG

Image via Sneaker Files / @zsneakerheadz

To begin, the pair features a rust pink blue rubber sole and a clean white midsole. Also, the uppers of the sneakers are constructed from a white leather base, with rust pink and black leather overlays. Further, a black Nike Swoosh is on the sides. Finally, rust pink Jordan branding can be found on the tongue and a black Air Jordan Wings logo can be found on the heels.

Sneaker Files reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Rust Pink” will be released sometime next summer. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
