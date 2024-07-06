Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Rust Pink” Coming Soon: Mockup Revealed

The AJ1 Low continues to impress.

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG is set to release in the stunning "Rust Pink" colorway. This upcoming edition features a white base, providing a clean and classic look. Rust pink and black overlays add vibrant and contrasting elements to the design. Also, the white leather base offers a smooth and durable foundation. The rust pink overlays cover the toe box, heel, and eyelets, giving the sneaker a fresh, stylish appearance. Black accents on the Swoosh, laces, and collar enhance the overall aesthetic. The Air Jordan 1 Low OG is known for its timeless design and comfortable fit.

The low-top profile ensures easy wearability, suitable for various occasions. The cushioned midsole provides excellent support, making it perfect for all-day wear. The rubber outsole delivers superior traction, ideal for both casual wear and light athletic activities. Sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating this release. The combination of white, rust pink, and black creates a unique and appealing look. Overall, this colorway will be a standout addition to any sneaker collection.

"Rust Pink" Air Jordan 1 Low OG

Image via Sneaker Files / @zsneakerheadz

To begin, the pair features a rust pink blue rubber sole and a clean white midsole. Also, the uppers of the sneakers are constructed from a white leather base, with rust pink and black leather overlays. Further, a black Nike Swoosh is on the sides. Finally, rust pink Jordan branding can be found on the tongue and a black Air Jordan Wings logo can be found on the heels.