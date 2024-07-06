Air Jordan 6 “Olympic” Gets Official Images

As the USA team prepares for the Olympics, Jordan Brand does as well.

The Air Jordan 6, a timeless favorite, is set to make a big return for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Initially unveiled in 2000 for the Sydney Olympics, this iconic silhouette has remained a symbol of style and performance over the years. Engineered with durability and performance in mind, every element of the Air Jordan 6 is crafted to deliver both on-court and off. As excitement builds for its release, sneaker enthusiasts eagerly await the chance to experience the Air Jordan 6's legendary design firsthand. The Air Jordan 6 is poised to reignite passion and enthusiasm among basketball fans and sneaker lovers alike.

With bold color blocking and iconic accents, the sneaker is destined to capture attention on a global scale. Yet, its appeal extends beyond aesthetics—it's built to dominate on the hardwood. Whether you're navigating the court or the streets, it provides the stability and support necessary for peak performance. As anticipation builds for the Paris Olympics, the resurgence of the Air Jordan 6 pays tribute to the enduring legacy of the games. This sneaker encapsulates the spirit of athleticism and excellence for a new generation of fans.

"Olympic" Air Jordan 6

Image via Nike

The sneakers boast a translucent blue sole complemented by a white midsole with subtle indigo hints. Also, the uppers are crafted from cerulean leather and adorned with ivory leather overlays for a touch of sophistication. Navy accents on the tongue and heel tab add depth, while crimson Jordan logos provide a patriotic flair. Overall, the result is a sleek and patriotic colorway that's sure to turn heads.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Air Jordan 6 "Olympic" is going to drop on August 3rd. Also, the retail price will be $200 when they are released. Further, let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike