Air Jordan 6 “Olympic” Gets Official Images

BYBen Atkinson59 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
SneakerHeader.001
Image via Nike
As the USA team prepares for the Olympics, Jordan Brand does as well.

The Air Jordan 6, a timeless favorite, is set to make a big return for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Initially unveiled in 2000 for the Sydney Olympics, this iconic silhouette has remained a symbol of style and performance over the years. Engineered with durability and performance in mind, every element of the Air Jordan 6 is crafted to deliver both on-court and off. As excitement builds for its release, sneaker enthusiasts eagerly await the chance to experience the Air Jordan 6's legendary design firsthand. The Air Jordan 6 is poised to reignite passion and enthusiasm among basketball fans and sneaker lovers alike.

With bold color blocking and iconic accents, the sneaker is destined to capture attention on a global scale. Yet, its appeal extends beyond aesthetics—it's built to dominate on the hardwood. Whether you're navigating the court or the streets, it provides the stability and support necessary for peak performance. As anticipation builds for the Paris Olympics, the resurgence of the Air Jordan 6 pays tribute to the enduring legacy of the games. This sneaker encapsulates the spirit of athleticism and excellence for a new generation of fans.

Read More: Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 RM “Grandma’s Driveway” Officially Revealed

"Olympic" Air Jordan 6

Image via Nike

The sneakers boast a translucent blue sole complemented by a white midsole with subtle indigo hints. Also, the uppers are crafted from cerulean leather and adorned with ivory leather overlays for a touch of sophistication. Navy accents on the tongue and heel tab add depth, while crimson Jordan logos provide a patriotic flair. Overall, the result is a sleek and patriotic colorway that's sure to turn heads.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Air Jordan 6 "Olympic" is going to drop on August 3rd. Also, the retail price will be $200 when they are released. Further, let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Dunk Low “Bright Cactus” Officially Unveiled

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
recommended content
Air Jordan XX Launch PartySneakersAir Jordan 6 “Olympic” Receives New Detailed Images13.2K
In this photo illustration, an Air Jordan logo seenSneakersAir Jordan 6 "Olympic" Gets New Photos15.7K
Air Jordan logo seen at a store in ChongqingSneakersGet A Different Look At The Air Jordan 6 “Olympic”5.9K
Air Jordan XX Launch PartySneakersAir Jordan 6 "Olympics" Is Making A Big Return Next Year11.7K