Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 RM “Grandma’s Driveway” Officially Revealed

BYBen Atkinson110 Views
Nigel's newest Jordan sneaker is here.

The Air Jordan 4 RM is set to release in a unique "Grandma's Driveway" colorway through an upcoming collaboration with Nigel Sylvester. This personal colorway for Sylvester features a dark green scheme, adding a nostalgic touch to the classic silhouette. The upper is predominantly dark green, giving the sneaker a rich and bold look. Inspired by memories of Sylvester's childhood, specifically the times spent at his grandmother's house, this colorway carries a sentimental value. The Air Jordan 4 RM maintains its iconic features, such as breathable mesh panels and a supportive heel tab.

The dark green tones are complemented by subtle accents, enhancing the overall aesthetic. This collaboration is highly anticipated by sneaker enthusiasts and fans of Nigel Sylvester. The personal connection behind the colorway adds a layer of storytelling to the design. The Air Jordan 4 RM "Grandma's Driveway" is not just a sneaker; it's a piece of Sylvester's history. Keep an eye out for this release. The Air Jordan 4 RM "Grandma's Driveway" is sure to be a standout addition to any sneaker collection.

"Grandma's Driveway" Air Jordan 4 RM x Nigel Sylvester

These sneakers feature a black rubber sole paired with a black and white midsole that includes a Nike Air bubble. Also, the uppers are crafted from dark green suede, complemented by matching durable overlays. Further, green laces and a green tongue enhance the monochromatic look. Jordan Brand branding adorns the tongues, while "Bike Air" branding is on the heels.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 RM “Grandma’s Driveway” will be released on July 20th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

