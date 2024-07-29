Air Jordan 4 RM x Nigel Sylvester “Driveway Grey” Release Date Unveiled

This collab gets a second colorway.

The Air Jordan 4 RM is gearing up for an exciting collaboration with professional BMX athlete Nigel Sylvester. This special edition drops in the "Driveway Grey" colorway. It features a dark, sleek design perfect for fans of both sneakers and BMX. The upper showcases rich grey tones, adding depth and sophistication. "Bike Air" branding on the heels pays tribute to Sylvester's biking roots. Tiny red accents provide a pop of color, creating a striking contrast against the grey backdrop. The Air Jordan 4 RM is known for its iconic silhouette, and this release continues that legacy with a unique twist.

The design balances performance and aesthetics, making it suitable for both sports and streetwear. Enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating this drop, drawn by the blend of classic Jordan style and Sylvester's influence. This collaboration celebrates creativity and athleticism, embodying the spirit of BMX culture. The Air Jordan 4 RM x Nigel Sylvester "Driveway Grey" promises to be a standout addition to any collection. Keep an eye out for the release, as this pair is expected to make waves in the sneaker community.

"Driveway Grey" Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 RM

Image via Nike

These sneakers feature a black rubber sole paired with a black and white midsole that includes a Nike Air bubble. Also, the uppers are crafted from an anthracite suede, complemented by matching durable overlays. Further, black laces and a dark tongue enhance the monochromatic look. Jordan Brand branding adorns the tongues, while "Bike Air" branding is on the heels. Finally, a tiny red Swoosh is on the sides.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 RM "Driveway Grey" will be released on August 7th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop.



Image via Nike