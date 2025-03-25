The Jordan 4 RM “Driveway Black” Feels Like A New Classic

The Air Jordan 4 RM “Driveway Black” brings a moody new take to the silhouette, following Nigel Sylvester’s “Driveway Grey” release. The Air Jordan 4 RM “Driveway Black” is the latest evolution of Jordan Brand’s newest low-cut silhouette. It lands shortly after Nigel Sylvester helped debut the “Driveway Grey” colorway, giving fans a fresh lens on the Jordan 4 legacy. Now, this blacked-out version strips things back, focusing on textures, tone, and just a few bright hits of color. The Air Jordan 4 is one of the most iconic sneakers in Michael Jordan’s line.

It originally debuted in 1989 and was known for its breathable mesh panels, plastic wings, and high-performance Air cushioning. The RM version retools that DNA with a modern, low-profile shape and a mix of updated materials. It is part of Jordan Brand’s effort to refresh classics without losing the essence of what made them great. In the “Driveway Black” colorway, the mix of suede, mesh, and leather creates depth and contrast despite the stealthy palette. A bold red Nike Air logo on the heel provides the only splash of color, grounding the look in retro authenticity. Visible Air units, durable rubber soles, and a layered design offer both style and substance. As the photos above show, this pair is all about presence.

Air Jordan 4 RM “Driveway Black”

Image via Nike

The shoes feature a black suede and mesh upper with tonal leather overlays. Red Nike Air branding pops on the heel, adding a retro accent. The midsole combines black and white with a visible Air unit for comfort. Grey fleece lines the collar for a cozy finish. This low-cut silhouette balances modern construction with familiar details pulled from the original Air Jordan 4.

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 4 RM “Driveway Black” will be released in the spring of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop.

Image via Nike