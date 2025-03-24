Air Jordan 4 RM "University Blue" Still In Stock

The Air Jordan 4 RM “University Blue” is available now, though select sizes have already sold out. This remastered low-top version puts a new spin on the classic Jordan 4, blending timeless elements with modern tweaks. The pair features a white leather upper paired with soft grey suede overlays for a layered, textured look. University blue accents hit the midsole, tongue, and branding, bringing energy to the otherwise neutral color scheme. A gum rubber outsole gives the shoe extra grip and personality, while the visible Air unit provides comfort for daily wear.

Ideal for those who like subtle tones with a bold finish, the Air Jordan 4 RM “University Blue” balances clean design with standout details. The updated shape adds a fresh twist without losing the identity of the original silhouette. Jordan Brand continues to evolve the legacy of the Jordan 4 with thoughtful remixes like this one. Whether you’re adding to a collection or just looking for an everyday go-to, this pair fits the bill. Available now at select retailers, act fast before more sizes disappear/

Air Jordan 4 RM "University Blue"

Image via Nike

These sneakers come equipped with a white and gum rubber outsole, offering both grip and contrast. The upper combines smooth white leather with soft grey suede overlays for added texture. Hits of University Blue appear above the midsole and around the heel, bringing subtle color to the mix. White laces and a grey tongue keep the look clean, while red Jordan logos on the tongue and blue “Nike Air” branding on the heel add bold finishing touches.

How To Purchase Air Jordan 4 RM "University Blue"

The Air Jordan 4 RM “University Blue” was released and is currently available here. Some sizes are sold out, but some are suprisingly still in stock. The official retail price of these sneakers is $150. Featuring a clean design with premium materials, this pair blends everyday wearability with heritage-inspired color blocking that stands out.

Image via Nike