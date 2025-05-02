Air Jordan 4 RM Drops In Familiar "Fragment" Style

air-jordan-4-rm-fragment-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
The Air Jordan 4 RM “Fragment” brings back a beloved colorwayn, and fans of the 2020 collab might want to pay attention.

The Air Jordan 4 RM “Fragment” just released, and while it's not an official collaboration with Hiroshi Fujiwara’s Fragment Design, the colorway says otherwise. The pair borrows heavily from the legendary 2020 Fragment x Air Jordan 3, reviving that clean mix of white, black, and royal blue.

Despite lacking co-branding, the cues are unmistakable and the nod to that iconic release is clear. This version is part of the Jordan 4 RM line, a remastered silhouette that blends retro elements with updated design cues.

The RM takes inspiration from the original Jordan 4, but it reworks the shape for a low-cut modern feel. This version feels more lifestyle-oriented, but still holds court-ready DNA underfoot.

The bold midfoot cage and classic Nike Air branding round out the look, keeping it tied to Jordan heritage while pushing things forward. Photos of the release show off a sleek, versatile sneaker. The color-blocking is crisp and reminiscent of the original Fragment hype.

Royal blue overlays wrap the heel, while a white leather upper and black mudguard keep things grounded. It’s clean, wearable, and quietly nostalgic. The “Fragment” Jordan 4 RM may not be official, but it’s bound to grab the attention of anyone who missed out last time.

Air Jordan 4 RM “Fragment”
air-jordan-4-rm-fragment-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 4 RM “Fragment” features a smooth white leather base with black accents around the toe and mudguard. Royal blue wraps around the heel and side panels, echoing the famed Fragment color scheme.

The midsole comes in black and white, paired with a visible Air unit for classic cushioning. Nike Air branding hits the back, tying it to traditional Jordan roots. Mesh paneling and synthetic overlays add structure and texture. While it lacks any Fragment logo, the design pays homage to one of the most coveted releases of the last decade. It’s a clean and sharp execution.

Air Jordan 4 RM “Fragment” Release Date

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 RM “Fragment” has been released and is currently avaialble for purchase here. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released.

air-jordan-4-rm-fragment-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
air-jordan-4-rm-fragment-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

