Jordan Brand Unveils The Sleek Air Jordan 4 RM "Neutral Olive"

The Air Jordan 4 RM “Neutral Olive” blends lifestyle aesthetics with Jordan heritage in a sleek new women’s release arriving this summer. This refreshed take on the iconic silhouette brings earthy tones and layered textures to the forefront. It adds versatility and subtle edge to the classic design.

Originally launched in 1989, the Air Jordan 4 marked a major leap for the franchise with its visible Air unit, mesh paneling, and plastic wings. It became one of the most performance-forward basketball shoes of its time. But in recent years, the silhouette has transcended the court and become a staple in streetwear.

The RM (Remastered) version updates the model’s structure, simplifying the shape and integrating a sleeker build that still nods to the original’s DNA. The “Neutral Olive” edition keeps things tonal, making it an easy pick for everyday wear. It lands just in time for summer and offers a versatile style suited for both clean minimalist fits and rugged outdoor looks.

While the AJ4 RM is still finding its place among Jordan fans, colorways like this help establish its presence in the lifestyle rotation. As seen in the images above, the combination of suede, leather, and translucent overlays adds depth to the upper.

Air Jordan 4 RM “Neutral Olive”

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 4 RM “Neutral Olive” features a tonal olive colorway across a mix of materials. Suede wraps the toe box and heel, while leather dominates the overlays.

A translucent cage structure reinforces the upper and replaces the traditional AJ4 wings. The inner lining is padded in mesh, offering comfort and breathability. Classic Nike Air branding hits the heel in dark olive. Underfoot, the white midsole is paired with a visible Air unit and olive outsole.

Clean stitching and a modernized build give the pair a refined edge. It’s a bold yet wearable update to a Jordan icon.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 RM “Neutral Olive” is going to drop in the summer of 2025. Also, the retail price will be $150 when they are released.

