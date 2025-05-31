Air Jordan 4 RM “Light Bone” Returns With A Rare Summer Makeover

air-jordan-4-rm-light-bone-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
The Air Jordan 4 RM “Light Bone” gives a modern twist to a classic silhouette with clean materials and understated summer styling.

The Air Jordan 4 RM “Light Bone” is set to make waves this summer. Jordan Brand’s newest remix of the classic Air Jordan 4 silhouette is getting dressed up in a clean, understated “Light Bone” colorway.

The updated RM version trims down the usual bulk, leaning into sleeker, layered materials without losing the original DNA. Light neutral tones dominate the upper, giving the shoe a fresh yet familiar look.

Since 1989, the Air Jordan 4 has been a staple in sneaker culture. Designed by Tinker Hatfield, the original broke barriers with its visible Air cushioning and mesh paneling. The silhouette’s mix of performance and streetwear appeal made it a legend.

Now, with the RM (Remastered) edition, Jordan Brand brings a modern spin without drifting too far from what made the 4 iconic in the first place. As the photos show, the “Light Bone” colorway sticks to a tonal palette with a mix of textile, suede, and molded elements.

A visible Air unit anchors the heel, while subtle branding finishes off the minimalist design. Expect these to be a staple for summer rotations, offering a laid-back yet polished look.

Air Jordan 4 RM “Light Bone”
air-jordan-4-rm-light-bone-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 4 RM “Light Bone” arrives with a sleek, toned-down design perfect for everyday wear. Also, the upper mixes soft canvas and suede panels, wrapped in light neutral shades.

Molded plastic wings and a TPU heel counter add structure without sacrificing style. Further, the visible Air unit in the heel provides comfort and a throwback feel, while the white midsole and slightly yellowed outsole round out the look.

Minimal branding keeps the focus on the clean lines and materials. Built for summer, this remaster updates a classic with subtle sophistication.

Air Jordan 4 RM “Light Bone” Release Date

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 4 RM "Grimace" will be released at some point in the summer or fall of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop.

air-jordan-4-rm-light-bone-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
air-jordan-4-rm-light-bone-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

