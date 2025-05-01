First Look At The Air Jordan 4 RM “Grimace”

The Air Jordan 4 RM “Grimace” colorway delivers a head-turning tonal look built around a single bold hue. This remix of the iconic Jordan 4 sticks to its updated RM tooling, but makes an impact with a rich, monochromatic purple finish from top to bottom.

Every panel, from the midsole to the mesh, is soaked in deep violet. The result is one of the most cohesive Jordan looks of the year. The Jordan 4 has been a cornerstone of sneaker culture since its original debut in 1989.

Designed by Tinker Hatfield, it marked the first Jordan to feature visible Air cushioning and mesh paneling. Since then, it's been reimagined countless ways, from high-profile collabs to lifestyle-friendly colorways like this one.

The RM, or “Remastered,” version pushes the model further into the lifestyle space, modernizing the silhouette without straying too far from its roots. While release info is still under wraps, images show a sneaker built for visual impact.

The tonal execution brings new energy to the Jordan 4 line, even without a story-driven nickname. But the “Grimace” tag, born from its fast food-colored palette, is already catching on. With past releases like the “Olive” RM gaining traction, this purple pair looks poised for similar attention.

Scroll through the photos for a closer look.

Read More: Uncertainy Around Release Date For The Undefeated x Air Jordan 4

Air Jordan 4 RM "Grimace"

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 4 RM “Grimace” features an all-purple color scheme that covers suede, mesh, plastic, and rubber elements throughout the upper and sole. Also, the heel tabs, side panels, and tongue all carry the same deep violet hue, creating a completely unified look.

Classic Nike Air branding appears on the heel, while the visible Air unit is tucked inside a dark midsole. Further, suede overlays add softness and texture to balance the modern construction. From every angle, the sneaker delivers bold color saturation with no distractions.

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan 4 RM "Grimace" will be released at some point in the summer or fall of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop.

Image via Nike