Why The Air Jordan 4 RM “Vintage Purple” Stands Out

The Air Jordan 4 RM “Vintage Purple” drops a fresh take on a classic silhouette. Jordan Brand reimagines the legendary Air Jordan 4 with a low-top build and lifestyle edge, blending performance roots with a modern streetwear vibe.

The “Vintage Purple” colorway stands out immediately, wrapping the shoe in a deep plum shade from top to bottom. The Air Jordan 4 originally debuted in 1989, crafted by legendary designer Tinker Hatfield. It quickly became one of Michael Jordan’s most iconic sneakers.

Over time, the silhouette found a second life in lifestyle fashion, praised for its bold design and cultural impact. The RM version tweaks the original while keeping that familiar DNA intact.

Photos show how the rich suede overlays, breathable mesh panels, and shiny TPU accents work together for a layered, textured look. The deep purple midsole and translucent outsole finish off the design, giving it a premium feel.

The updated build stays true to the Jordan legacy while offering something fresh for fans who want more than a standard retro. Scroll through the on-foot images to get a closer look at the details. The Air Jordan 4 RM “Vintage Purple” is shaping up to be one of the standout drops of the season.

Air Jordan 4 RM “Vintage Purple”

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 4 RM “Vintage Purple” features a deep plum upper built with premium suede and mesh. Smooth TPU panels wrap around the midfoot for added structure.

A matching purple midsole houses the classic visible Air unit for comfort and style. The heel tab switches up the look with embossed Nike Air branding, and a translucent outsole brings a clean finish underneath. Breathable mesh on the tongue and sides keeps the shoe lightweight.

Subtle stitch detailing pulls the design together, giving the pair a rich, cohesive look that feels classic yet new at the same time.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4 RM "Vintage Purple" will be released at some point in the fall of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop.

Image via Nike