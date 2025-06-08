Fresh On-Foot Look At The Air Jordan 5 OG "35th Anniversary"

The Air Jordan 5 OG “35th Anniversary” celebrates a major milestone with a clean, understated colorway. Jordan Brand is dropping this special edition in October, giving fans another reason to revisit a classic.

On-foot images show how the pair blends nostalgia with subtle modern updates. First released in 1990, the Air Jordan 5 changed the game. Designed by Tinker Hatfield, it introduced the reflective tongue, lace locks, and clear rubber soles that quickly became signatures. Jordan dominated that season, finishing second in MVP voting and lighting up the scoreboard every night.

The Air Jordan 5 wasn’t just performance-driven, it had streetwear appeal from day one. Now, the “35th Anniversary” edition leans into that history with a crisp white leather upper, medium soft pink accents, and a translucent outsole.

The retro feel stays intact, but the light hits of pink give it a fresh spin. It’s a low-key nod to the early '90s without feeling dated. New on-foot photos highlight the craftsmanship. The stitched “23” on the side panel, the icy soles, and the contrast between white leather and pink lining stand out.

It's the kind of release that respects the past while staying current, and the pictures show just how easily this pair fits into a modern rotation.

The Air Jordan 5 OG “35th Anniversary” features a smooth white leather upper paired with soft pink accents throughout the tongue, liner, and midsole detailing. Black hits add depth to the sole and laces, while the classic reflective tongue keeps the iconic look alive.

The translucent outsole delivers that clean, icy finish Jordan 5s are known for. Embroidered “23” branding on the side panels ties back to the original design. Subtle tweaks make this anniversary pair both a throwback and a fresh pickup for fall.