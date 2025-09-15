Unboxing The Upcoming Air Jordan 5 OG "35th Anniversary"

Image via @solepriorities
The Air Jordan 5 OG “35th Anniversary” highlights 35 years of sneaker history with a clean design and subtle celebratory details.

The Air Jordan 5 OG “35th Anniversary” celebrates a major milestone for one of Jordan Brand’s most iconic silhouettes. First introduced in 1990, the Air Jordan 5 brought a fighter jet-inspired design to the hardwood.

It was a bold step forward from the Air Jordan 4 and quickly became a fan favorite. With its reflective tongue and translucent outsole, the model cemented itself as a game changer in sneaker design.

Now, thirty-five years later, Jordan Brand revisits that heritage with a fresh release. The Air Jordan 5 has always stood out for its balance of performance and style. Michael Jordan famously wore the silhouette during the 1989-90 season, dominating both the court and highlight reels.

Tinker Hatfield’s design, complete with the signature shark-tooth midsole detailing, added personality that resonated far beyond basketball. Each retro release since has honored that legacy while keeping the shoe relevant for new generations.

The “35th Anniversary” edition carries that same energy with a modern update. A recent unboxing video highlights its clean presentation, down to the themed packaging.

The photos provided show how the sneaker combines classic Jordan DNA with anniversary flair, giving fans a piece of history that also feels brand new.

Air Jordan 5 OG "35th Anniversary" Release Date

The Air Jordan 5 OG “35th Anniversary” features a crisp white leather upper paired with soft pastel pink accents. Black midsoles with pink shark-tooth detailing add sharp contrast, while icy blue outsoles provide a modern finish.

A stitched “23” on the side honors Jordan’s number, outlined in pink for subtle detail. The tongue includes reflective silver material with classic Jumpman branding. Inside, the liner carries a smooth pink finish, matching the packaging.

Transparent lace locks complete the retro look. This pair blends timeless Jordan 5 design with celebratory updates for a release that feels both classic and fresh.

House Of Heat reports that the Air Jordan 5 OG "35th Anniversary" will be released on October 11th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $210 when they drop.

