Air Jordan 5 “Tokyo” Returns Later This Month

BY Ben Atkinson 25 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
air-jordan-5-tokyo-sneaker-news
Image via ma76.bball
The Air Jordan 5 "Tokyo" returns this month, bringing back one of the most legendary and exclusive colorways in Jordan history.

The Air Jordan 5 “Tokyo” is releasing later this month, returning one of the most sought-after Jordan retros in years. First released in 2011 as a Japan-exclusive, the Tokyo 23 quickly became a grail for collectors.

Its bold yellow upper and unique heel embroidery set it apart from every other Jordan 5 colorway. Now, fans who missed out more than a decade ago finally get another shot. The Jordan 5 holds a special place in sneaker history.

Tinker Hatfield designed the model in 1990 with clear inspiration from WWII fighter planes. The shark teeth midsole detail and translucent sole instantly made it a standout. Michael Jordan wore the silhouette during one of his most dominant scoring seasons, solidifying the shoe’s legacy on the court.

Over the years, limited editions like the “Tokyo” have helped build its mythical status. The upcoming release mirrors the original’s bold presentation. It arrives in the same bright yellow suede with black and grey accents.

The Tokyo-inspired embroidery returns on the heel, adding a unique nod to its origins. Photos of the pair on foot showcase its striking presence, proving this drop will turn heads wherever it goes.

Read More: Air Jordan 1 Mid “Metallic Team Gold” Pairs Perfectly With The Low

Air Jordan 5 “Tokyo” Release Date

The Air Jordan 5 “Tokyo” features a vibrant yellow suede upper with grey mesh side panels and reflective tongues. Also black accents run along the laces, midsole, and lining, creating strong contrast.

The midsole showcases the signature shark teeth design with splatter detailing. Further icy translucent outsoles add a clean finish beneath.

The standout feature is the Tokyo-inspired emblem embroidered on the heel, replacing the standard “23.” Subtle grey Jumpman logos complete the design. Every detail stays true to the 2011 release, giving fans a long-awaited retro that captures the original’s legendary energy.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 5 “Tokyo” will release on September 27th, 2025 in the US. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $215 when they are released.

Read More: Nike Air Foamposite One “Carbon Fiber” Gets New Product Shots

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
air-jordan-5-tokyo-sneaker-news Sneakers Air Jordan 5 “Tokyo” Returns With Bold Yellow Style 7.9K
air-jordan-5-tokyo-sneaker-news Sneakers Could The Air Jordan 5 “Tokyo” Be Making A Comeback? 514
air-jordan-5-tokyo-sneaker-news Sneakers Air Jordan 5 “Tokyo” Makes Astonishing Return With Limited Release 546
air-jordan-5-tokyo-sneaker-news Sneakers Release Details For The Air Jordan 5 “Tokyo” 914
Comments 0