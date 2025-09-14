Air Jordan 5 “Tokyo” Returns Later This Month

The Air Jordan 5 “Tokyo” is releasing later this month, returning one of the most sought-after Jordan retros in years. First released in 2011 as a Japan-exclusive, the Tokyo 23 quickly became a grail for collectors.

Its bold yellow upper and unique heel embroidery set it apart from every other Jordan 5 colorway. Now, fans who missed out more than a decade ago finally get another shot. The Jordan 5 holds a special place in sneaker history.

Tinker Hatfield designed the model in 1990 with clear inspiration from WWII fighter planes. The shark teeth midsole detail and translucent sole instantly made it a standout. Michael Jordan wore the silhouette during one of his most dominant scoring seasons, solidifying the shoe’s legacy on the court.

Over the years, limited editions like the “Tokyo” have helped build its mythical status. The upcoming release mirrors the original’s bold presentation. It arrives in the same bright yellow suede with black and grey accents.

The Tokyo-inspired embroidery returns on the heel, adding a unique nod to its origins. Photos of the pair on foot showcase its striking presence, proving this drop will turn heads wherever it goes.

The Air Jordan 5 “Tokyo” features a vibrant yellow suede upper with grey mesh side panels and reflective tongues. Also black accents run along the laces, midsole, and lining, creating strong contrast.

The midsole showcases the signature shark teeth design with splatter detailing. Further icy translucent outsoles add a clean finish beneath.

The standout feature is the Tokyo-inspired emblem embroidered on the heel, replacing the standard “23.” Subtle grey Jumpman logos complete the design. Every detail stays true to the 2011 release, giving fans a long-awaited retro that captures the original’s legendary energy.