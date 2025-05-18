Could The Air Jordan 5 “Tokyo” Be Making A Comeback?

The Air Jordan 5 “Tokyo” is set for a comeback in 2025, and early rumors suggest there might be two versions dropping this time around. One pair may feature the original Jumpman insignia, while another could arrive with Nike Air branding, offering fans a rare choice.

Either way, the silhouette's return marks a big moment for collectors. Originally released in 2011, the Air Jordan 5 “Tokyo” was a Japan-exclusive drop that quickly reached grail status. Inspired by Tokyo’s energy and street style, the pair stood out with its bold yellow upper and special heel embroidery.

It paid homage to Jordan Brand’s Tokyo 23 store opening and has been coveted ever since. The Air Jordan 5 was first introduced in 1990 and designed by Tinker Hatfield. It stood out for its reflective tongue, lace locks, and translucent outsole.

Michael Jordan wore the model during one of his most dominant seasons, making it a timeless part of sneaker history. Based on the photos, the expected return of the “Tokyo” appears faithful to the original. From the speckled shark teeth to the unique heel logos, the details are all in place.

If the rumors are true, having a choice between Jumpman and Nike Air branding could make this one of 2025’s biggest sneaker releases.

The Air Jordan 5 “Tokyo” features a premium yellow suede upper with grey mesh netting on the sides and tongue. Black laces, lining, and speckled shark teeth detailing on the midsole bring contrast.

Reflective silver hits the tongue, while the signature heel graphic and Jumpman logo nod to the original release. A translucent outsole with a yellowed tint completes the retro aesthetic. Rumors suggest the 2025 return may include both Jumpman and Nike Air heel branding.

Whether the details change or stay the same, the pair maintains its iconic look and connection to Japan’s sneaker scene.