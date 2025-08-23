Air Jordan 5 “Tokyo” Returns With Bold Yellow Style

The Air Jordan 5 “Tokyo” is set to make its long-awaited return in 2025, carrying the same bold energy that made the original a cult classic. First introduced in 2011 as part of the “JORDAN TOKYO 23” event in Yoyogi Park, the sneaker became one of the most sought-after releases of its era.

Now, the reissue brings back the vibrant yellow upper and the distinctive Kanji embroidery on the heel, a nod to its Japanese roots. SNKRS Japan will launch the pair on August 23rd, followed by a U.S. release on September 27th.

This drop goes beyond nostalgia. It’s about honoring a moment when Jordan Brand linked global basketball culture with the unique energy of Tokyo. The bold colorway and special detailing remind fans that sneakers can tell stories that transcend sport.

While most retros chase familiarity, the Tokyo 5 continues to stand out for its fearless approach. Photos of the 2025 version highlight the sharp execution of this reissue. The bright nubuck upper, icy outsole, and classic details bring the design back to life in a way that feels true to the original.

The Air Jordan 5, designed by Tinker Hatfield in 1990, was known for its fighter jet inspiration and aggressive styling. The Tokyo edition builds on that history while celebrating a global milestone.

Air Jordan 5 “Tokyo”

The Air Jordan 5 “Tokyo” 2025 reissue features a bold yellow nubuck upper paired with black accents throughout. A reflective silver tongue hosts the iconic Jumpman logo, while translucent netting covers the side panels.

The midsole comes in white with black shark teeth, finished with subtle yellow speckling. The outsole combines icy translucent rubber with a bold orange Jumpman underfoot.

The standout detail is the embroidered Kanji symbol on the heel, paying tribute to its Japanese heritage. Inside, a black lining contrasts with the bright exterior, completing a design that honors the original 2011 release while keeping its timeless edge.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 5 “Tokyo” will release on September 27th, 2025 in the US. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $215 when they are released.