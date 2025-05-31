Air Jordan 5 “Tokyo” Makes Astonishing Return With Limited Release

BY Ben Atkinson 205 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
air-jordan-5-tokyo-sneaker-news
Image via @fkzsnkrs
The Air Jordan 5 “Tokyo” returns in 2025 with on-foot photos revealing its bold design and limited pair release.

The Air Jordan 5 “Tokyo” is finally making its return. First introduced in 2011 as a Japan-exclusive release, this colorway became one of the most coveted Air Jordan 5s ever. Now, it’s back with fresh updates while staying true to the original vibe.

Featuring that iconic yellow nubuck upper, the design still flaunts the bold black Jumpman logos and the signature Tokyo-inspired embroidery on the heel. On-foot photos have just surfaced, showing off the crisp contrast between the bright yellow upper, reflective tongue, and icy outsole.

Michael Jordan’s fifth signature shoe originally dropped in 1990, designed by the legendary Tinker Hatfield. Inspired by WWII fighter planes, the Air Jordan 5 introduced innovations like the translucent outsole and lace lock system.

Over the years, it's been a go-to silhouette for Jordan fans and sneaker collectors alike. Limited drops like the “Tokyo” only add to its legacy, blending rare designs with a strong historical backbone. As seen in the latest on-foot photos, the 2025 version doesn’t stray far from the formula that made the original so desirable.

Expect the Air Jordan 5 “Tokyo” to be extremely limited, only 20,000 pairs are expected to release later this year.

Read More: Air Jordan 1 High OG "Ruby" Drops Tomorrow

Air Jordan 5 “Tokyo” Release Date

The Air Jordan 5 “Tokyo” brings back the iconic 2011 look with slight upgrades. It features a vibrant yellow nubuck upper, accented by black and grey details throughout.

A black Jumpman logo stands out on the heel, while the Tokyo emblem returns stitched into the side. The tongue comes in a shiny silver with a black Jumpman, and the midsole sports black and yellow shark teeth.

Rounding out the look is a crisp white midsole and a translucent outsole. Staying true to the original, this re-release keeps the hype alive while introducing subtle refinements.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 5 “Tokyo” will release on September 27th, 2025. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $210 when they are released.

Read More: First Look At The Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Sesame”

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
air-jordan-5-tokyo-sneaker-news Sneakers Could The Air Jordan 5 “Tokyo” Be Making A Comeback? 361
air-jordan-5-tokyo-sneaker-news Sneakers Air Jordan 5 “Tokyo” Returns With First In-Hand Look 539
awake-ny-x-air-jordan-5-black-racer-blue-sneaker-news Sneakers On-Foot Shots Reveal Awake NY’s Vision For The Jordan 5 3.0K
air-jordan-5-fire-red-black-tongue-sneaker-news Sneakers On-Foot Photos Emerge Of The Air Jordan 5 "Fire Red Black Tongue" 1376