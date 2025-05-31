The Air Jordan 5 “Tokyo” is finally making its return. First introduced in 2011 as a Japan-exclusive release, this colorway became one of the most coveted Air Jordan 5s ever. Now, it’s back with fresh updates while staying true to the original vibe.

Featuring that iconic yellow nubuck upper, the design still flaunts the bold black Jumpman logos and the signature Tokyo-inspired embroidery on the heel. On-foot photos have just surfaced, showing off the crisp contrast between the bright yellow upper, reflective tongue, and icy outsole.

Michael Jordan’s fifth signature shoe originally dropped in 1990, designed by the legendary Tinker Hatfield. Inspired by WWII fighter planes, the Air Jordan 5 introduced innovations like the translucent outsole and lace lock system.

Over the years, it's been a go-to silhouette for Jordan fans and sneaker collectors alike. Limited drops like the “Tokyo” only add to its legacy, blending rare designs with a strong historical backbone. As seen in the latest on-foot photos, the 2025 version doesn’t stray far from the formula that made the original so desirable.

Expect the Air Jordan 5 “Tokyo” to be extremely limited, only 20,000 pairs are expected to release later this year.

