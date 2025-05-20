Air Jordan 5 “Tokyo” Returns With First In-Hand Look

Image via @zsneakerheadz
The Air Jordan 5 “Tokyo” makes its long-awaited return in 2025, and new in-hand photos show just how true it stays to the original.

The Air Jordan 5 “Tokyo” is officially making a comeback in 2025, and new in-hand images confirm it stays faithful to the coveted 2011 original. A cult favorite among collectors, the “Tokyo” 5 was initially released in extremely limited numbers to celebrate the opening of Jordan Tokyo 23, a Jordan-exclusive store in Japan.

Over the years, it’s become one of the most elusive and expensive non-collab Jordans in the resale market. Its return more than a decade later marks a significant moment for fans of archival Jordans.

The Air Jordan 5 has long been known for its aggressive design, visible Air unit, and reflective tongue. Designed by Tinker Hatfield, the model originally dropped in 1990 and was inspired by World War II fighter planes.

It became one of the boldest silhouettes in the Jordan line, pushing performance and style at the same time. The “Tokyo” colorway builds on that legacy by blending streetwear energy with global storytelling.

First released exclusively in Japan, its yellow suede upper and Tokyo-themed branding made it stand out immediately. These new images provide a clear look at the sneaker’s details, including the familiar bold yellow upper, icy outsole, and heel embroidery.

Air Jordan 5 “Tokyo” Release Date

The 2025 Air Jordan 5 “Tokyo” features premium yellow suede uppers contrasted with black and grey accents. Mesh panels and reflective tongues bring back the model’s original flair.

The signature Tokyo “23” logo returns on the heel, while a translucent outsole and visible Air unit complete the build. Black laces, a white midsole with yellow shark teeth, and Jumpman logos on the tongue and heel give it the authentic retro touch.

Subtle tweaks keep it true to the 2011 release while improving material quality. A perfect blend of heritage and modern craftsmanship.

@zsneakerheadz reports that the Air Jordan 5 “Tokyo” will be released in the fall of 2025. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $210 when they are released.

