Nike Air Max 95 OG “Bright Mandarin” Celebrates 30th Anniversary

The Nike Air Max 95 OG “Bright Mandarin” is making noise as the model celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2025. This bold retro runner brings back a fan-favorite colorway with some clean updates.

A mix of neutral greys lays the foundation, while bright orange accents cut through with undeniable ‘90s energy. Designed by Sergio Lozano, the Air Max 95 has always stood out for its human anatomy inspiration and layered gradient look.

Now, three decades later, it’s still setting the pace for retro runners in today’s sneaker rotation. Originally released in 1995, the Air Max 95 pushed the boundaries of design with visible forefoot Air units, a first at the time. It quickly became a streetwear staple, especially in cities like London, New York, and Tokyo.

Over the years, Nike has brought back several OG colorways, but the “Bright Mandarin” remains one of the more slept-on gems. That may be changing now. The in-hand photos reveal solid construction, vibrant contrast, and a faithful nod to the original design.

As Nike celebrates the silhouette’s 30-year legacy, this release reminds everyone why the Air Max 95 still matters.

The Nike Air Max 95 OG “Bright Mandarin” features layered mesh and suede in white, black, and grey. Bright mandarin orange runs across the eyelets, Air bubbles, Swoosh, and logos. A black sole unit grounds the design.

The outsole has visible PSI branding and bright rubber pods, completing the retro vibe. Nike Air embroidery hits the heel, while the toe and mid-panel stick to the anatomical layout that defined the 95.

This pair is packed with nostalgic energy and classic performance cues, combining function and flash.