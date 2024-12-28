Nike Air Max 95 "Grey Gradient" Celebrates 30 Years Of Style

Image via Nike
One of the most versatile colorways.

The Nike Air Max 95 “Grey Gradient” offers a sleek and modern take on an iconic silhouette. Celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Air Max 95 in 2025, this release honors the legacy of one of Nike’s most recognizable designs. The gradient upper transitions from light to dark shades of grey, creating a clean and sophisticated look. Black overlays and accents add depth, while white details on the lace loops and branding provide contrast. This pair stays true to the Air Max 95’s roots with its signature wavy design lines inspired by the human anatomy.

The visible Air units in the midsole deliver classic cushioning and comfort. Durable mesh and leather materials enhance functionality, making these sneakers perfect for daily wear. The “Grey Gradient” seamlessly blends heritage and versatility. Its neutral tones make it easy to style with various outfits. As the Air Max 95 turns 30, this colorway stands out as a timeless addition to the lineup. Whether you're a longtime fan or new to the silhouette, the “Grey Gradient” captures the essence of the Air Max legacy. Nike continues to celebrate innovation and style with this anniversary release.

"Grey Gradient" Nike Air Max 95

Image via Nike

The shoes have a black rubber sole and a midsole in the same color. Naturally, the midsole also includes air bubbles, as this is an Air Max. Additionally, the uppers are entirely made of leather, showing a gradient display of light grey to black as you look up the sneakers. The Nike Swoosh is near the heels. Further, the laces have grey supports and the Air Max branding is on the tongues.

More Photos

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

