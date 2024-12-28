Jayson Tatum’s Heartfelt Tribute In The Jordan Tatum 3 "6th Man"

A pair dedicated to Tatum's son, Deuce.

The Jordan Tatum 3 “6th Man” celebrates Jayson Tatum’s relentless drive and his special bond with his son. This vibrant sneaker, highlighted by its bold ghost green upper, pays homage to Tatum’s dynamic playing style and unwavering dedication both on and off the court. Sleek black accents outline the shoe’s design, adding contrast and depth to the vibrant green, ensuring it commands attention on the hardwood or the street. Personalized details make this sneaker truly unique. The phrase “Deuce” is printed under the tongue, a heartfelt nod to Tatum’s son, while the heel features “6th Man,” symbolizing his son’s role as his biggest supporter and cheerleader. These elements add a sentimental layer to the already bold design.

Engineered for peak performance, the Jordan Tatum 3 is lightweight and built for speed. The responsive cushioning provides optimal comfort during explosive plays, while its durable materials ensure longevity for wearers. Off the court, its eye-catching colorway makes it a standout addition to any outfit. The “6th Man” showcases Tatum’s versatility and connection to family, blending performance and personality seamlessly. Whether you’re hitting the court or styling casually, this sneaker embodies energy, passion, and heart, just like the player who inspired it.

"6th Man" Jordan Tatum 3

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a green rubber sole and a green midsole, with hints of black. Further, the uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a light green base, with a wavy vibrant green pattern throughout. Also, the pattern is lined with black and green, creating a colorful sneaker. Finally, a black Jumpman is on the sides and Jayson Tatum's logo is on the tongues, in green.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Jordan Tatum 3 “6th Man” will be released on January 14th, 2025 Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they drop, making them an affordable yet stylish option for fans. With its vibrant design and heartfelt details, the Jordan Tatum 3 “6th Man” is sure to be a standout release.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike