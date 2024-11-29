Jordan Tatum 3 “Sidewalk Chalk” Inspired By Deuce Tatum

A vibrant display of pastel colors for this court sneaker.

The Jordan Tatum 3 "Sidewalk Chalk" celebrates Jayson Tatum's son, Deuce, and his love for chalk art. This vibrant colorway features pastel hues of blue, pink, and beige, resembling the playful essence of sidewalk chalk drawings. The ripstop upper provides durability, while its smooth overlays create a textured contrast. Black accents, including the laces and tongue, add depth to the design. Moreover, subtle pops of color run throughout the sneaker, giving it a youthful and energetic vibe. The midsole combines off-white and beige tones, grounding the pastel hues.

Its pink outsole provides a soft yet striking finish. A bold Jumpman logo on the lateral side ties the design together, emphasizing its basketball roots. This colorway embodies creativity, much like chalk art on concrete canvases. It offers both a tribute to Tatum’s son and a unique look for fans. Perfect for on and off the court, the Jordan Tatum 3 "Sidewalk Chalk" blends performance with personality. With its vibrant palette and storytelling inspiration, this sneaker is bound to catch attention. Be on the lookout for more details on this special release, which pays homage to family and creativity.

"Sidewalk Chalk" Jordan Tatum 3

The sneakers feature a light orange sole and a similarly light-colored midsole. Further, the uppers of the sneakers are comprised of multiple pastel colors featuring green, orange, blue, and purple. Also, a small black Jumpman is near the toebox. Finally, JT branding is on the tongues and heels.

Sneaker News reports that the Jordan Tatum 3 “Sidewalk Chalk” will be released sometime in December. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $125 when they drop. Furthermore, this colorway highlights Jayson Tatum’s playful side and family connection. Its pastel palette brings a fresh, creative touch to the silhouette. Moreover, the unique inspiration behind the design makes it stand out. With December just around the corner, excitement is building among fans.

