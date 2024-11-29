Nike Kobe 9 Elite Protro Returns In Iconic “Christmas” Look

A favorite colorway returns this holiday season.

The Nike Kobe 9 Elite Protro, celebrated for its high-performance capabilities and sleek design, continues to stand out as a favorite among basketball fans. Now that official photos have surfaced, excitement is reaching new heights for the upcoming "Christmas" colorway. This much-anticipated release showcases an all-red design, offering a bold and striking look that's guaranteed to turn heads. The vibrant red hue commands attention, ensuring the shoe makes a statement both on and off the court. Known for its unmatched support and responsiveness, the Kobe 9 Elite Protro remains a top choice for serious athletes.

Engineered for peak performance, this sneaker delivers comfort and stability during even the most intense gameplay. The "Christmas" colorway injects a fresh and festive aesthetic into the iconic Kobe 9 Elite Protro lineup, making it an irresistible pick for basketball enthusiasts. With its combination of standout visuals and high-performance features, the all-red "Christmas" edition is sure to generate buzz among sneaker collectors and players alike. Whether for the hardwood or display, this release is poised to be a sought-after addition, bringing vibrant energy and festive flair to any collection.

"Christmas" Nike Kobe 9 Elite Protro

Image via Nike

These sneakers feature a red and white patterned outsole designed for superior court traction and a red midsole with a black carbon fiber plate for added stability. Moreover, red and white mesh material constructs the upper, extending up to the ankles for enhanced support. Additionally, these sneakers ensure optimal stability during intense gameplay. Lastly, an embroidered Nike Swoosh on the sides and a red tongue complete the sleek design of this pair.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Kobe 9 Elite Protro “Christmas” is going to drop on December 12th. Also, the retail price will be $240 when they are released. Moreover, the striking all-red design makes this a must-have for collectors. Additionally, its performance features ensure it shines on the court and beyond. Finally, this festive release promises to sell out quickly, so don’t miss your chance to grab a pair.

Image via Nike