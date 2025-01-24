The Kobe 9 Elite "Masterpiece" Shines In Updated Protro Form

SneakerHeader.001
Image via Nike
Nike is reviving this popular sneaker.

Official photos of the 2025 Nike Kobe 9 Elite Protro "Masterpiece" have surfaced, amplifying excitement for its highly anticipated return. This iconic colorway celebrates Kobe Bryant's legendary career and his enduring impact on basketball. Bright crimson and volt green accents add bold pops of color to the sleek black Flyknit upper, making the design instantly recognizable. Originally released in 2014, the "Masterpiece" was praised for its innovative construction and exceptional performance, quickly becoming a standout in Kobe’s signature line. The updated Protro version stays true to its roots, maintaining the high-top silhouette and premium Flyknit build that redefined basketball footwear.

The bold color palette and intricate detailing perfectly combine style and function, capturing the spirit of Kobe’s game. As the release date approaches, fans eagerly await how the updated model will honor the original while incorporating modern sneaker advancements. With its cutting-edge design and vibrant hues, the "Masterpiece" serves as a fitting tribute to Kobe’s legacy both on and off the court. This re-release is more than just a sneaker—it’s a celebration of Kobe Bryant’s relentless drive and passion for the game. The return of the "Masterpiece" promises to be a major moment for sneaker culture and basketball enthusiasts, ensuring the legend of Kobe continues to inspire.

“Masterpiece” Nike Kobe 9 Elite Protro
Nike-Kobe-9-Elite-Protro-Masterpiece-FZ7335-001-1
Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a white rubber outsole matched with a coordinating midsole. Also, the uppers boast a black base, highlighted by crimson and green accents for a striking look. Further, a white Nike Swoosh decorates the sides, providing contrast. Finally, Kobe’s emblem appears on the tongues in green, along with his signature in vivid red.

More Photos

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Kobe 9 Elite Protro “Masterpiece” will still be released on February 8th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $240 when they are released. Excitement continues to grow as fans get a closer look at this legendary design.

Nike-Kobe-9-Elite-Protro-Masterpiece-FZ7335-001-1-1
Image via Nike
Nike-Kobe-9-Elite-Protro-Masterpiece-FZ7335-001-4
Image via Nike

