First Look At 2025 Nike Kobe 9 Elite Protro “Masterpiece”

One of the most-loved basketball silhouettes.

A first look at the 2025 Nike Kobe 9 Elite Protro "Masterpiece" has surfaced, and the excitement is palpable. This iconic colorway is set to return next year, celebrating Kobe Bryant's legendary career and impact on basketball. The sneaker's bright crimson and volt green accents deliver bold pops of color, standing out against the sleek black Flyknit upper. Originally released in 2014, the "Masterpiece" became a standout in Kobe's lineup, praised for its innovative design and top-tier performance. The updated pair stays true to its roots, maintaining the high-top silhouette and premium Flyknit construction that revolutionized basketball footwear.

The bold color palette and intricate details showcase a perfect blend of style and function. As the release date nears, the anticipation grows for the Nike Kobe 9 Elite Protro "Masterpiece." Fans are eager to see how the updated design will honor the original while embracing modern sneaker technology. With its cutting-edge design and vibrant hues, this release is a fitting tribute to Kobe's unparalleled legacy. It serves as a reminder of his dominance on the court and his influence off of it. The "Masterpiece" isn’t just a sneaker; it’s a symbol of Kobe Bryant's relentless drive and passion for the game. The return of this classic ensures a significant moment for sneakerheads and basketball enthusiasts alike.

“Masterpiece” Nike Kobe 9 Elite Protro

The sneakers come with a white rubber outsole paired with a coordinating midsole. Additionally, the uppers showcase a black foundation, accented by crimson and green highlights for a vibrant appearance. A white Nike Swoosh adorns the sides, adding contrast. Lastly, Kobe’s emblem appears on the tongues in green, accompanied by his signature in bold red.