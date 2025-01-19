Nike Revives The Kobe 9 "China" For Holiday 2025 Release

BY Ben Atkinson 237 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Nike-Kobe-9-EM-Low-Protro-China-2025-2
Image via The Hundreds
A pair honoring Kobe's history with China.

The Nike Kobe 9 EM Low Protro is making a grand return this holiday season in the iconic "China" colorway. This release celebrates the enduring legacy of Kobe Bryant and his deep connection to China, where he inspired countless fans. The vibrant design stays true to the original, featuring a striking red mesh upper that radiates energy and passion. Gold accents on the Swoosh and Kobe's signature elevate the premium feel of the sneaker. Black detailing on the tongue, lining, and heel counter adds contrast, creating a bold yet balanced aesthetic. The intricate dragon emblem on the tongue pays homage to Chinese culture, symbolizing strength and power.

Meanwhile, a crisp white outsole completes the design, ensuring both style and performance. The Kobe 9 EM Low Protro is revered for its lightweight construction and low-profile fit, offering unmatched comfort and responsiveness on the court. With its festive tones and cultural significance, the "China" colorway is sure to resonate with Kobe fans and sneaker enthusiasts alike. This highly anticipated release is perfect for honoring the Black Mamba’s legacy during the holiday season. Stay tuned for more details as the return of this classic draws closer, ready to light up sneaker rotations worldwide.

Read More: Official Look At The Air Jordan 3 “Valentine’s Day”

"China" Nike Kobe 9 EM Low Protro

These sneakers feature a white outsole designed for top-tier court performance, paired with a sleek matching midsole. The uppers are crafted from vibrant red mesh, offering a low-profile design that enhances ankle flexibility while maintaining excellent support. This thoughtful construction ensures a secure, locked-in feel during intense gameplay. Finally, gold accents on the Nike Swoosh and a detailed dragon emblem on the tongue complete the bold and cultural aesthetic of this iconic low-top silhouette.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Kobe 9 EM Low Protro “China” is going to drop in the holiday season of 2025. Also, the retail price is expected to be announced closer to when they release. Fans are already buzzing with excitement as this iconic colorway makes its highly anticipated return.

Read More: Ja Morant Unveils New "Ja Raffe" Player's Exclusive

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
NBA: Utah Jazz at Los Angeles Lakers Sneakers Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low Protro To Feature Stealthy "Black/University Gold" 1.7K
SneakerHeader.001 Sneakers Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low Protro To Come Back In "Moonwalker" Soon 294
Utah Jazz v Los Angeles Lakers Sneakers Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low Protro Inspired By "Beethoven" Piano Keys 817
Nike-Kobe-9-Elite-Protro-Masterpiece-FZ7335-001-Release-Info-6 Sneakers First Look At 2025 Nike Kobe 9 Elite Protro “Masterpiece” 694