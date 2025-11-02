Nike Brings Back The Kobe 9 Protro “China” This Month

The Nike Kobe 9 Protro “China” is set to return later this month, bringing back a fan-favorite colorway that celebrates Kobe Bryant’s connection to the global game. Originally released in 2014, this design honors the cultural impact Kobe made both on and off the court.

Especially in China, where he built one of the strongest international fanbases in sports. The Kobe 9 was a landmark in performance design, introducing low-top innovation to elite basketball footwear.

Built for speed, control, and precision, it reflected Kobe’s calculated approach to every move he made on the floor. The “China” edition takes that spirit and adds bold energy through its vivid palette and gold detailing, representing excellence and legacy.

The upcoming Protro version fine-tunes the original’s performance tech while keeping its striking visual identity intact. It’s both a tribute and a reminder of how far Kobe’s influence continues to reach.

The Nike Kobe 9 Protro “China” shows off a fiery red upper accented by metallic gold Swooshes and black detailing. Speckled midsoles and subtle patterns on the heel add texture, while a crisp white outsole finishes the look. It’s sleek, symbolic, and full of life.

Nike Kobe 9 Protro “China”

Image via GOAT

The Nike Kobe 9 Protro “China” combines red, gold, and black for a bold, high-energy look. The engineered mesh upper delivers lightweight support, while Flywire cables keep the foot locked in.

Gold detailing appears on the Swoosh, eyelets, and Kobe signature, adding contrast against the red base. The speckled midsole nods to the original release, while updated cushioning provides smoother transitions on the court.

Finishing touches include a white outsole and patterned heel graphics that pay tribute to Kobe’s global influence. It’s a perfect mix of heritage, performance, and storytelling.

Sneaker News reports that the Nike Kobe 9 EM Low Protro “China” is going to drop on November 22nd, 2025. Also, the retail price is expected to be $180 when they release.

Image via GOAT