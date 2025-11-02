Air Jordan 4 “Black Cat” Unboxing Experience Unveiled

The Air Jordan 4 “Black Cat” is finally coming back this year, dropping this November for Black Friday. A new unboxing video just confirmed the news fans have been waiting for.

Clean, simple, and bold, the “Black Cat” remains one of the best versions of Michael Jordan’s fourth signature sneaker. First released in 2006 and later reissued in 2020, the all-black design has become a classic in sneaker culture.

Its stealthy look and smooth build give it a lasting appeal that matches with anything. The Jordan 4 has always mixed basketball roots with street style, and this colorway nails that balance. This new release stays close to the original.

It keeps the soft black upper, matching midsole, and shiny lace eyelets that finish the look. Small Jumpman logos and visible Air cushioning remind fans why this model is such a favorite for both hoopers and collectors.

In the video, the Air Jordan 4 “Black Cat” looks as strong as ever. The dark colors and layered materials bring out its bold shape, while every piece shows that same Jordan quality. It’s the perfect return for one of the most loved all-black sneakers ever made.

The Air Jordan 4 “Black Cat” comes dressed in all-black nubuck with matching mesh panels and laces. A glossy finish on the midsole adds contrast, while matte accents keep the tone consistent.

The visible Air unit in the heel offers cushioning and balance. Chrome lace eyelets provide a small pop of shine, and a Jumpman logo lands on the tongue and heel.

The outsole features herringbone traction for grip and durability. From design to comfort, this sneaker sticks to its stealth-inspired roots while delivering the same performance and style that made it a classic.