Air Jordan 4 "Black Cat" Returns Later This Month

The Air Jordan 4 “Black Cat” is returning in 2025, dropping on November 28th for Black Friday in full-family sizing. The all-black look has become one of the most recognizable and loved Jordan 4s ever made.

Simple yet powerful, the “Black Cat” shows how clean design can stand the test of time. Originally released in 2006 and brought back in 2020, this sneaker has earned its spot as a fan favorite.

The shoe’s design strips away color to highlight its key features like the mesh panels, visible Air cushioning, and sharp lines. When it first dropped in 1989, the Air Jordan 4 changed how basketball shoes looked and felt, thanks to its mix of function and style.

In the new detailed photos, the 2025 “Black Cat” looks sharp and smooth. The soft black nubuck, glossy lace holders, and subtle Flight logo keep the look tight and clean.

It’s a shoe that works with anything, showing that sometimes less really is more. This version keeps the energy of the original while proving why the “Black Cat” remains one of Jordan Brand’s best releases.

This version of the “Black Cat” shows how Jordan Brand keeps its classics alive while staying fresh for new fans.

The Air Jordan 4 “Black Cat” 2025 features an all-black nubuck upper with tonal mesh panels and matte black eyelets. The midsole includes visible Air units for comfort, while the heel displays the classic Nike Air branding.

Subtle stitching details and smooth overlays give the sneaker a polished finish. With its fully monochrome look and soft texture, the “Black Cat” embodies both performance and luxury.

Designed to be worn anywhere, this release continues to prove why minimal colorways often make the biggest impact.