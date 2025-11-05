Air Jordan 4 "Black Cat" Returns Later This Month

BY Ben Atkinson 41 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
air-jordan-4-black-cat-sneaker-news
Imag via zsneakerheadz
The Air Jordan 4 “Black Cat” returns this Black Friday, delivering a clean, stealthy design that defines Jordan Brand’s timeless appeal.

The Air Jordan 4 “Black Cat” is returning in 2025, dropping on November 28th for Black Friday in full-family sizing. The all-black look has become one of the most recognizable and loved Jordan 4s ever made.

Simple yet powerful, the “Black Cat” shows how clean design can stand the test of time. Originally released in 2006 and brought back in 2020, this sneaker has earned its spot as a fan favorite.

The shoe’s design strips away color to highlight its key features like the mesh panels, visible Air cushioning, and sharp lines. When it first dropped in 1989, the Air Jordan 4 changed how basketball shoes looked and felt, thanks to its mix of function and style.

In the new detailed photos, the 2025 “Black Cat” looks sharp and smooth. The soft black nubuck, glossy lace holders, and subtle Flight logo keep the look tight and clean.

It’s a shoe that works with anything, showing that sometimes less really is more. This version keeps the energy of the original while proving why the “Black Cat” remains one of Jordan Brand’s best releases.

This version of the “Black Cat” shows how Jordan Brand keeps its classics alive while staying fresh for new fans.

Read More: New In-Hand Photos Reveal The SoleFly x Air Jordan 3

Air Jordan 4 "Black Cat" Release Date

The Air Jordan 4 “Black Cat” 2025 features an all-black nubuck upper with tonal mesh panels and matte black eyelets. The midsole includes visible Air units for comfort, while the heel displays the classic Nike Air branding.

Subtle stitching details and smooth overlays give the sneaker a polished finish. With its fully monochrome look and soft texture, the “Black Cat” embodies both performance and luxury.

Designed to be worn anywhere, this release continues to prove why minimal colorways often make the biggest impact.

@zsneakerheadz reports that the Air Jordan 4 “Black Cat” will be released on Black Friday (November 28th, 2025). Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $225 when they are released.

Read More: A First Look At The Air Jordan 1 Low “Denim”

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
air-jordan-4-black-cat-sneaker-news Sneakers Air Jordan 4 “Black Cat” Unboxing Experience Unveiled 19.7K
air-jordan-4-black-cat-sneaker-news Sneakers New Photos Of Upcoming Air Jordan 4 “Black Cat” 5.4K
air-jordan-4-black-cat-sneaker-news Sneakers First Look At The Air Jordan 4 “Black Cat” 4.2K
air-jordan-4-black-cat-sneaker-news Sneakers Air Jordan 4 “Black Cat” Returns With Timeless Style 43.9K
Comments 0