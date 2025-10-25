Air Jordan 4023 To Drop In Clean “Stealth” Colorway

The Air Jordan 4023 “Stealth” introduces a futuristic twist to Jordan Brand’s signature performance line. Dressed in a sleek black and silver palette, the shoe captures both stealth and shine in a shoe.

It’s built for athletes who value sharp design and elite performance in equal measure. The Air Jordan 4023 continues the brand’s commitment to pushing innovation forward. Inspired by Michael Jordan’s unmatched precision on the court, this silhouette blends performance tech with high-fashion aesthetics.

The geometric heel structure and shape show movement and evolution, two concepts that have defined the Jordan legacy for decades. Subtle red stitching and reflective detailing add contrast, keeping the design rooted in Jordan’s competitive energy.

Since 1985, every numbered Air Jordan has carried a story of progress. From the Air Jordan 3’s visible Air unit to the carbon fiber innovation of the 11, each model has represented a shift in design philosophy.

The 4023 “Stealth” fits right into that lineage, bridging the past and the future of performance footwear. The official photos highlight the shoe’s sculpted angles, textured overlays, and precision lines. It’s a modern symbol of how Jordan Brand continues to evolve while honoring the spirit of the game’s greatest player.

Air Jordan 4023 “Stealth”

Image via Nike



The Air Jordan 4023 “Stealth” features a black material upper with nice geometric side patterns and reflective silver accents. Also red stitching traces the shoe, adding a subtle pop of contrast.

The angled metallic heel piece showcases a bold red Nike logo beneath its surface. Underfoot, a clear outsole complements the dark upper, while ZoomX cushioning ensures top-tier comfort and responsiveness.

The low-profile build offers a minimal look perfect for both performance and casual wear. The “Stealth” colorway embodies balance, merging futuristic design with the elegance of classic Jordan craftsmanship.

Nice Kicks reports that the Air Jordan 4023 “Stealth” will be released in the holiday of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $205 when they are released.

Image via Nike