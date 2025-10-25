Jordan Brand Unveils The Air Jordan 4016 “Midnight Navy”

The Air Jordan 4016 “Midnight Navy” brings a refined look to one of Jordan Brand’s newest silhouettes. Featuring a white and navy palette, the shoe continues Jordan’s tradition of merging innovation with heritage.

It’s sleek, futuristic, and designed to make a statement on and off the court. The Jordan 4016 stands as a bold evolution of the brand’s performance lineage.

Built with luxury materials, it carries forward the storytelling approach that defines every numbered Air Jordan. The “Midnight Navy” colorway in particular channels the elegance of past icons like the Air Jordan 11 while pushing design into new territory.

The shape nods to aerodynamic forms, while the concealed lacing and paneled construction give it a minimalist edge. Jordan’s numbered line has always balanced innovation and nostalgia.

The 4016 continues that story, honoring the craftsmanship and precision that define the Jordan legacy. The official photos showcase every look of the “Midnight Navy” pair, from its quilted shroud to the icy outsole. This release captures the spirit of a brand constantly looking forward without forgetting where it came from.

Air Jordan 4016 “Midnight Navy”

Image via Nike



The Air Jordan 4016 “Midnight Navy” features a smooth white leather upper with quilted stitching and sleek molded panels. A glossy navy toe cap adds contrast, while the dark inner lining provides depth.

The design hides its laces beneath a folded over shroud secured by a subtle Jumpman button. The midsole carries a dual-tone finish with icy blue accents that extend to the translucent outsole.

Minimal branding keeps the focus on shape and texture. Combining performance innovation with refined details, the “Midnight Navy” colorway perfectly encapsulates Jordan Brand’s modern aesthetic.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4016 “Midnight Navy” will be released in the holiday of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $205 when they are released.

Image via Nike