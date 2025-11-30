Air Jordan 4023 "Stealth" Gets Official December Drop

The Air Jordan 4023 "Stealth" mixes the Air Jordan 40 and Air Jordan 23 into one sharp new silhouette. Jordan Brand continues to expand the 40 series with models that pull from earlier chapters of the line.

This pair leans heavily on the tech and craft that shaped the 23 while keeping the 40’s modern build. The result feels familiar but still pushes the design story forward. The "Stealth" colorway keeps things clean and understated, which works well with the woven panels and low cut shape.

The release date has now been set for the end of December. That timing gives the this series another strong entry to close out the year. The 23’s influence stands out through the stitching pattern and the sculpted heel.

Jordan Brand seems to enjoy blending eras lately, and this one highlights a smart pairing. The muted palette also gives the shoe a more mature look than recent drops. Fans of the 23 will notice the nods baked right into the upper.

Official photos give the clearest look yet at the shape and look. The images show the layered materials and the icy outsole that wraps under the toe. They also give a better sense of the raised heel design and the small red hits.

Air Jordan 4023 “Stealth”

Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 4023 "Stealth" uses a blackout upper with textured suede across the forefoot. The woven side panels bring in that classic 23 style with raised white stitching.

The tongue shows the oversized 23 logo in bright white. A chrome heel piece adds a sharp contrast and reflects the light. Red threads run above the midsole for a small pop of color.

The midsole uses a dark finish with ZoomX cushioning inside. The icy outsole wraps upward at the toe and heel. Overall, its a sneaker that is intentional and has a clean but technical look.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4023 “Stealth” will be released on December 26th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $205 when they are released.

Image via Nike