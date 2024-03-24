Air Jordan 23 "Michigan" PE Exclusive Images

These PE's are reigniting the AJ23.

General View of Michigan Stadium

The latest buzz in the basketball world surrounds the exclusive Air Jordan 23 Michigan PE shoes recently unveiled for the Michigan Wolverines basketball team. These special editions boast the iconic blue and gold colors synonymous with the University of Michigan. Each pair proudly displays the Michigan Wolverines logo, serving as a visual representation of team spirit and camaraderie on the court. The Air Jordan 23 Michigan PE stands out as a symbol of pride and unity for the Wolverines, elevating their presence on the hardwood with its unique color scheme and personalized team branding.

For the Wolverines, these custom Air Jordan 23s hold immense significance, providing them with both a competitive advantage and a tangible expression of team unity. As they take to the court, adorned in their personalized Michigan PE shoes, the players exude confidence and determination, fueled by the legacy of excellence associated with the Air Jordan brand and the University of Michigan basketball program. Fans tuning in to Michigan Wolverines basketball games can expect to witness the team's unwavering commitment to success.

Michigan Air Jordan 23 PE

Image via @EnglishSole

The sneakers feature a white rubber sole with a Michigan yellow midsole. Also, the uppers are constructed from a combination of white and blue materials, creating a sturdy sneaker. Michigan branding can be found all over the sneakers, including the side panels and tongues. Overall, this pair features a clean combination of blue and yellow that Michigan fans will love to see the team wear. 

More Photos

Unfortunately for sneaker fans, this Air Jordan 23 Michigan PE  will not be available for purchase. This is strictly a "Player's Edition" and there are no plans for the public to wear this pair on the court. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via @EnglishSole
Image via @EnglishSole

