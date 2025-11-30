Release Date Confirmed For Air Jordan 4016 “Midnight Navy”

air-jordan-4016-midnight-navy-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
The Air Jordan 4016 "Midnight Navy" blends the Jordan 16 and 40 in a new hybrid design that drops in late December.

The Air Jordan 4016 "Midnight Navy" blends two eras of Jordan design in one silhouette. The model mixes elements from the Air Jordan 16 and the Air Jordan 40, creating a hybrid that feels familiar and new at the same time.

Official photos just dropped, and the pair is now confirmed to release at the end of December. The timing lines up with Jordan Brand’s push into more experimental designs that honor classic models while still moving the line forward.

The Air Jordan 16 influence is clear with the removable shroud and the quilted detailing across the top. Also the Air Jordan 40 side brings in the sharper heel geometry and the sleeker overall stance. The result is a shoe that doesn’t look tied to one model of performance sneakers.

It feels more like an intentional bridge between two different moments in Jordan history. That makes this release interesting for collectors who enjoy the deeper cuts in the signature line. The "Midnight Navy" color also brings out the best parts of the build.

Air Jordan 4016 “Midnight Navy”
air-jordan-4016-midnight-navy-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 4016 "Midnight Navy" features a white leather upper with a removable shroud inspired by the Air Jordan 16. The shroud includes quilted stitching that adds texture and shape.

Glossy navy patent panels cover the toe and flow into the midsole. and the heel keeps the sharp geometric cut found on the Air Jordan 40.

Also navy lining and small hits of branding add contrast without overpowering the shoe. The icy outsole gives the design a clean finish. The mix of materials and shapes creates a hybrid that feels smooth and balanced.

Air Jordan 4016 “Midnight Navy” Release Date

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 4016 “Midnight Navy” will be released on December 26th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $205 when they are released.

air-jordan-4016-midnight-navy-sneaker-news
Image via Nike
air-jordan-4016-midnight-navy-sneaker-news
Image via Nike

