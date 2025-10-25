Bad Bunny Teams Up With Adidas And Mercedes-AMG On New Collection

The Bad Bunny x adidas x Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Adiracer GT collection brings the worlds of music, motorsport, and fashion together in one sleek package. The project continues Bad Bunny’s ever-evolving partnership with adidas Originals. The release comes at a great time, as it was announced Bad Bunny will do the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime show!

At the heart of the collaboration sits the Adiracer GT, a streamlined driving sneaker built for both the track and the streets. Its exoskeleton structure, smooth curves, and bold typography draw inspiration from the precision of racing footwear.

Premium suede underlays, aerodynamic overlays, and a black base make it one of the sharpest silhouettes in the artist’s catalog. The apparel collection rounds out the story with race-ready pieces. From quilted jackets and gloves to sporty zip-ups featuring the number “94,” a nod to Bad Bunny’s birth year.

Earlier this summer, Bad Bunny made history by bringing Formula 1 to Puerto Rico. Over 12,000 fans watched a live Mercedes F1 showcase. That moment set the tone for this collaboration, capturing the intersection of speed, creativity, and cultural dominance.

The photos highlight the futuristic shape and detailing of the Adiracer GT, reinforcing Bad Bunny’s ability to redefine what a sneaker collaboration can be.



The adidas Adiracer GT features a black base accented with nice grey overlays and yellow adidas branding. Also its aerodynamic build includes an exoskeleton-inspired midfoot cage, mesh underlays, and textured rubber soles for grip.

The “94” logo appears on the tongue, referencing Bad Bunny’s birth year. Also subtle Mercedes-AMG Petronas details nod to the racing world. Further pops of bright yellow add contrast against the sleek design.