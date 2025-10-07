Donald Trump admitted that he had never heard of Bad Bunny when asked about the NFL's decision to select him for the Super Bowl Halftime Show. The President addressed the move during an appearance on Newsmax. The topic began with host Greg Kelly arguing that Bad Bunny "does not seem like a unifying entertainer."

As caught by TMZ, Trump responded: “I never heard of him. I don’t know who he is, I don’t know why they’re doing it. It’s crazy. And then they blame it on some promoter that they hired to pick up entertainment. I think it’s absolutely ridiculous."

Who Is Performing At The Super Bowl Halftime Show?

The NFL announced that Bad Bunny will be headlining the next Super Bowl Halftime Show, last month. Jay-Z and Roc Nation played a key role in the choice, as they've been working with the NFL to orchestrate the Halftime Show for several years.

During an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe and Ebro Darden, Bad Bunny recalled getting the news from Jay-Z. “It’s crazy because I was in the middle of a workout. So I remember that after the call, I just did like a hundred pull-ups. I didn’t need more pre-workout s–t or whatever. It was very special,” he said.

Bad Bunny served as the host for the latest episode of Saturday Night Live and poked fun at the backlash to the announcement. “I’m very happy,” Bad Bunny said of the opportunity, as caught by Variety. “And I think everyone is happy about it. Even Fox News.”

Switching to Spanish, he added: “Especially all of the Latinos and Latinas in the world here in the United States who have worked to open doors. It’s more than a win for myself, it’s a win for all of us. Our footprints and our contribution in this country, no one will ever be able to take that away or erase it.” Returning to English, he concluded: "If you didn’t understand what I just said, you have four months to learn."