50 Cent is consistently one of the pettiest men in the music industry. If he does not like you, he is going to let you know every single day of your life. Diddy understands this better than anyone. Ever since being arrested on sex trafficking charges, the mogul has been victimized by Fif's social media antics. Now that the executive has been convicted and sentenced for transportation for prostitution, the insults have only gotten worse.

Last night, things actually got worse for Diddy as President Donald Trump revealed that the mogul asked him for a presidential pardon. To make matters worse, this revelation was made while Trump was answering a question about Ghislaine Maxwell. Being put in the same sentence as Maxwell is a bad look, even if the two cases couldn't be more different.

Regardless, 50 Cent did not seem all that amused by Diddy's attempts to secure his own freedom. While taking to Instagram, the rapper turned actor made sure to get his licks in.

"Man you can't get no pardon running ya mouth like that," Fif wrote. "LOL get out of here."

Diddy Presidential Pardon

You have to wonder whether or not 50 Cent is ever going to let up off Diddy now that the mogul is going to prison soon. In fact, it was recently revealed that Diddy wants to go to Fort Dix. This is a special prison in New Jersey that just so happens to be on an army base.

There is a very specific reason why he chose this prison. It offers drug rehabilitation, which is something that his legal team preached while advocating for a shortened sentence. As it stands, Diddy faces a total of 50 months in prison, but with time served and good behavior, he could be out much sooner.