50 Cent Trolls Diddy Over Reported Claims That Trump Will Pardon Him

BY Tallie Spencer 301 Views
NBA: Playoffs-New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers
May 27, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Curtis James Jackson III, known professionally as 50 Cent, is seen on court prior to the second quarter of game four of the eastern conference finals between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
50 Cent is definitely not letting Diddy catch a break anytime soon.

50 Cent has once again taken aim at his longtime rival, Sean “Diddy” Combs. This time, he's mocking reports that the music mogul believes former President Donald Trump will pardon him from prison. On Tuesday night (Nov. 4), 50 Cent shared a pointed message on Instagram reacting to a TMZ report that Diddy has been telling fellow inmates at FCI Fort Dix that he’s expecting Trump to pardon him in early 2026. “No he not pardoning you, you said some really nasty things,” 50 wrote in the original post, adding, “Stop crying, you’re in PC in Jersey, PUNK!”

Later, the post's caption was edited to "I told you he alright, got his appeal going, Diddy good ! Happy Birthday LOL." This type of commentary is not surprising coming from 50 Cent. In fact, he's been far from quiet about Diddy going to prison and has taken every opportunity to chime in on the situation. Just last week, 50 Cent reacted to the first photos of Diddy behind bars surfacing. "He look happy to me, with all them handsome men around. GOOD MORNING NEW YORK CITY!” 50 captioned the post.

Now, multiple prison sources claim Diddy has been boasting to other inmates that a presidential pardon from Trump is on the way. No official confirmation has been made regarding any such communication between Diddy and the Trump camp. Furthermore, representatives for both parties have declined to comment.

50 Cent Throws More Jabs At Diddy

Diddy was taken into federal custody earlier this year following multiple civil lawsuits and a high-profile criminal investigation into alleged sex trafficking, racketeering, and assault. While he has maintained his innocence, his detention has sparked widespread public debate. Not to mention, it's given 50 Cent ample material for his trademark online taunting.

This latest post continues 50 Cent's streak of viral trolling, as he’s repeatedly used social media to weigh in on Diddy’s legal situation with a mix of mockery and disbelief. For now, Diddy’s rumored confidence in a Trump pardon remains unverified. But 50 Cent is definitely not letting him catch a break anytime soon.

