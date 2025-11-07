50 Cent Trolls Diddy Over Reported Claims That Trump Will Pardon Him

50 Cent has once again taken aim at his longtime rival, Sean “Diddy” Combs. This time, he's mocking reports that the music mogul believes former President Donald Trump will pardon him from prison. On Tuesday night (Nov. 4), 50 Cent shared a pointed message on Instagram reacting to a TMZ report that Diddy has been telling fellow inmates at FCI Fort Dix that he’s expecting Trump to pardon him in early 2026. “No he not pardoning you, you said some really nasty things,” 50 wrote in the original post, adding, “Stop crying, you’re in PC in Jersey, PUNK!”

Later, the post's caption was edited to "I told you he alright, got his appeal going, Diddy good ! Happy Birthday LOL." This type of commentary is not surprising coming from 50 Cent. In fact, he's been far from quiet about Diddy going to prison and has taken every opportunity to chime in on the situation. Just last week, 50 Cent reacted to the first photos of Diddy behind bars surfacing. "He look happy to me, with all them handsome men around. GOOD MORNING NEW YORK CITY!” 50 captioned the post.

Now, multiple prison sources claim Diddy has been boasting to other inmates that a presidential pardon from Trump is on the way. No official confirmation has been made regarding any such communication between Diddy and the Trump camp. Furthermore, representatives for both parties have declined to comment.

50 Cent Throws More Jabs At Diddy

Diddy was taken into federal custody earlier this year following multiple civil lawsuits and a high-profile criminal investigation into alleged sex trafficking, racketeering, and assault. While he has maintained his innocence, his detention has sparked widespread public debate. Not to mention, it's given 50 Cent ample material for his trademark online taunting.