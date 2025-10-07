50 Cent shared a viral video of A Boogie wit da Hoodie and his crew getting into a major skirmish in Japan on Instagram on Monday night. The incident occurred during a Magic City Takeover event at Zouk Japan on Friday, October 3. While rumors have circulated online that the fight was with Future's crew, TMZ has since debunked that report.

"Oh sh*t @aboogievsartist and them got loose in Japan boogie stomping. LOL steppin on sh*t!" 50 Cent captioned the video. In the comments section, fans expressed concern for A Boogie. "Its all fun and games until they lock you up in one of them Japanese cells and throw away the key," one user wrote. Another added: "These cameras really be all the evidence needed and we apparently haven’t learned our lesson yet."

A Boogie wit da Hoodie was in Tokyo to perform at Force Festival. The star-studded event also featured performances from Future, Central Cee, Metro Boomin, Trippie Redd, Sexyy Red, Latto, and Polo G.

50 Cent & Diddy Beef

50 Cent's social media posts have led to numerous headlines this month, primarily from his trolling of Diddy after the Bad Boy mogul was sentenced to 50 months in prison, last Friday. In the wake of the announcement, 50 joked on Instagram about reports that Diddy was lining up speaking engagements in the hopes that he'd avoid prison time completely.

"Hey to whoever was booking Diddy for a speaking engagement. I heard he won’t be able to make it, [shrugging emoji] I’m available! [grinning squinting emoji]," he wrote on IG. Additionally, 50 trolled Diddy in response to President Donald Trump claiming that he asked him for a presidential pardon. "Man you can't get no pardon running ya mouth like that," 50 wrote in another post. "LOL get out of here."