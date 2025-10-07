50 Cent Weighs In After A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Gets Into Frightening Brawl In Japan

BY Cole Blake 531 Views
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Sacramento Kings
Apr 11, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Musical artist 50 Cent sits courtside before the game between the Sacramento Kings and the Los Angeles Clippers at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
A Boogie wit da Hoodie was involved in a major fight with his crew at a nightclub in Japan on Friday night.

50 Cent shared a viral video of A Boogie wit da Hoodie and his crew getting into a major skirmish in Japan on Instagram on Monday night. The incident occurred during a Magic City Takeover event at Zouk Japan on Friday, October 3. While rumors have circulated online that the fight was with Future's crew, TMZ has since debunked that report.

"Oh sh*t @aboogievsartist and them got loose in Japan boogie stomping. LOL steppin on sh*t!" 50 Cent captioned the video. In the comments section, fans expressed concern for A Boogie. "Its all fun and games until they lock you up in one of them Japanese cells and throw away the key," one user wrote. Another added: "These cameras really be all the evidence needed and we apparently haven’t learned our lesson yet."

A Boogie wit da Hoodie was in Tokyo to perform at Force Festival. The star-studded event also featured performances from Future, Central Cee, Metro Boomin, Trippie Redd, Sexyy Red, Latto, and Polo G.

50 Cent & Diddy Beef

50 Cent's social media posts have led to numerous headlines this month, primarily from his trolling of Diddy after the Bad Boy mogul was sentenced to 50 months in prison, last Friday. In the wake of the announcement, 50 joked on Instagram about reports that Diddy was lining up speaking engagements in the hopes that he'd avoid prison time completely.

"Hey to whoever was booking Diddy for a speaking engagement. I heard he won’t be able to make it, [shrugging emoji] I’m available! [grinning squinting emoji]," he wrote on IG. Additionally, 50 trolled Diddy in response to President Donald Trump claiming that he asked him for a presidential pardon. "Man you can't get no pardon running ya mouth like that," 50 wrote in another post. "LOL get out of here."

Diddy was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution in his high-profile criminal trial, earlier this year. He has requested to serve out his 50-month sentence in New Jersey at FCI Fort Dix.

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
