Diddy has requested to serve out his 50-month sentence in New Jersey at FCI Fort Dix. Explaining his reasoning in a letter to Judge Arun Subramanian, his attorney Teny Geragos cited the facility's drug treatment and rehabilitation program.

“In order to address drug abuse issues and to maximize family visitation and rehabilitative efforts, we request that the Court strongly recommend to the Bureau of Prisons that Mr. Combs be placed at FCI Fort Dix for RDAP purposes and any other available educational and occupational programs,” Geragos wrote, according to the New York Post.

When the news made it's way to social media, fans had plenty of jokes about the name of the facility. "You can’t even make this sh*t up. 'fort dix," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another added: "Party at fort dix tonight."

How Long Is Diddy's Prison Sentence?

Judge Arun Subramanian sentenced Diddy to four years and two months in prison at his sentencing hearing on Friday. He was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution in his high-profile criminal trial, earlier this year. Since his arrest, Diddy's been staying at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

Diddy's past drug use was a major talking point during his sentencing hearing. While reflecting on his history of domestic violence, he said that he makes "no excuses" for his behavior, but also noted that he was "sick on drugs" and "out of control" at the time.

Before the hearing, he noted in a letter to Subramanian that he's been working on his sobriety. “I’m proud to say I’m working harder than I ever have before. I’m committed to the journey of remaining a drug free, non-violent and peaceful person. I thank God that I’m stronger, wiser, clean, clear and sober. God makes no mistakes,” he wrote.