Diddy Reveals Where He Wants To Go To Prison And The Jokes Write Themselves

BY Cole Blake 437 Views
NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England Patriots
Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy a/k/a Sean Combs prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Diddy was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution in his high-profile criminal trial, earlier this year.

Diddy has requested to serve out his 50-month sentence in New Jersey at FCI Fort Dix. Explaining his reasoning in a letter to Judge Arun Subramanian, his attorney Teny Geragos cited the facility's drug treatment and rehabilitation program.

“In order to address drug abuse issues and to maximize family visitation and rehabilitative efforts, we request that the Court strongly recommend to the Bureau of Prisons that Mr. Combs be placed at FCI Fort Dix for RDAP purposes and any other available educational and occupational programs,” Geragos wrote, according to the New York Post.

When the news made it's way to social media, fans had plenty of jokes about the name of the facility. "You can’t even make this sh*t up. 'fort dix," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another added: "Party at fort dix tonight."

How Long Is Diddy's Prison Sentence?
NBA: All Star Game
February 15, 2015; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist Puff Daddy (Sean Combs a.k.a. Diddy, P. Diddy) during halftime of the 2015 NBA All-Star Game at Madison Square Garden. The West defeated the East 163-158. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Judge Arun Subramanian sentenced Diddy to four years and two months in prison at his sentencing hearing on Friday. He was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution in his high-profile criminal trial, earlier this year. Since his arrest, Diddy's been staying at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

Diddy's past drug use was a major talking point during his sentencing hearing. While reflecting on his history of domestic violence, he said that he makes "no excuses" for his behavior, but also noted that he was "sick on drugs" and "out of control" at the time.

Before the hearing, he noted in a letter to Subramanian that he's been working on his sobriety. “I’m proud to say I’m working harder than I ever have before. I’m committed to the journey of remaining a drug free, non-violent and peaceful person. I thank God that I’m stronger, wiser, clean, clear and sober. God makes no mistakes,” he wrote.

With his 50-month sentence, Diddy will get 13 months in time served for his stint at MDC Brooklyn. Additionally, he'll have to pay a $500,000 fine.

