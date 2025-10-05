Mark Geragos Believes Diddy's At Serious Risk Of Prison Assault

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 311 Views
Mark Geragos Diddy Serious Risk Prison Assault Hip Hop News
May 2, 2015; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Recording artist Sean Combs aka P Diddy in attendance during the world welterweight championship bout between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Mark's daughter Teny Geragos is a part of Diddy's defense team amid his federal case, and Mark himself has known Puff for a while.

Diddy just received his 50-month prison sentence on Friday (October 3) for his federal convictions on transportation to engage in prostitution charges. As such, he's going back to jail, and longtime friend Mark Geragos is joining his defense team's concerns for his safety behind bars.

For those unaware, Mark has an unclear but nonetheless present connection to Sean Combs when it comes to his own legal work and notable history in court. His daughter Teny Geragos is actually one of the Bad Boy mogul's defense attorneys in this case. The lawyer appeared on the TMZ podcast "2 Angry Men" alongside Harvey Levin to react to this sentence.

More specifically, Levin asked Mark Geragos whether he thinks his friend should fear the possibility of sexual assault, physical assault, or some other form of attack while in custody. Geragos thinks this will always be the case as long as he's in prison.

"It’s a prison," he remarked. "You always have to watch your back. Literally. If that’s the case, you’re never out of the woods until you’re released. If you are in a camp or a low-level designation, your odds go down dramatically."

"A lot of times, you find people in these situations and high profile people make decisions that aren’t the best," Mark Geragos added concerning Diddy's planned speaking engagements pre-sentencing. "I think he’s earnest about wanting to better himself."

How Long Is Diddy Going To Jail For?

Previously, Diddy's attorney Brian Steel expressed similar fears for his client's safety behind bars during the sentencing hearing. Per Complex, he claimed that prisoners allegedly targeted Combs for shanking at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center. "Sean is not a typical person in custody. Everyone knows him. It’s a trophy for them. They get recognition if they harm him," Steel reportedly remarked.

With the credit Diddy already received for time served, we will see just how long it takes for him to leave prison considering the 50-month sentence. The year he already spent in jail did not come with any big threats or attacks, at least that we know of. Hopefully this continues to be the case and these fears do not come to fruition at all.

