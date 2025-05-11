While Diddy has not been able to make many statements about his federal trial, his legal team and prosecutors certainly have. In fact, one of his supposed lawyers' comments about the government's legal reps might just land the attorney in hot water... Although he doesn't seem to care.

The presumed lawyer in question is attorney Mark Geragos, who isn't actually confirmed to be a part of Sean Combs' legal team. He cohosts the 2 Angry Men podcast with TMZ's Harvey Levin, and according to the outlet, he's also dodging questions about the Diddy case.

Specifically, Levin asked him in their latest episode about Judge Arun Subramanian's scolding towards Geragos during a recent court session. The judge took issue with the lawyer's podcast comments about the prosecution in the Puff case being a "six-pack of white women." Judge Subramanian said he will be tuning into 2 Angry Men to watch for another slip-up, and if he sees one, he will be open to siding with the prosecution's hypothetical citation of contempt.

After this happened, Harvey Levin wanted to ask Mark about the situation. But it seems like he dodged specific statements in their podcast conversation. Instead, Mark Geragos dismissed the court's supposed gag order and went into some history about the differences with prejudicial publicity. It seems like they never got to the bottom of how he feels about the prosecution comments in hindsight.

Mark Geragos Podcast

For those unaware, Mark Geragos' daughter Teny Geragos did reportedly leave Diddy's legal team recently. But, in Mark's own words, her father will not abandon the Bad Boy mogul.

We will see if we get an actual confirmation on whether or not Geragos is a part of the defense team in this case or not. In the meantime, Diddy failed to exclude other alleged evidence items from the trial.