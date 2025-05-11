Diddy's Twins Attend Beyonce's "Cowboy Carter" Tour As His Trial Begins

BY Cole Blake 1001 Views
HollyRod 2023 DesignCare Gala
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 15: (L-R) Jessie James Combs and D'Lila Star Combs attend the HollyRod 2023 DesignCare Gala at The Beehive on July 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)
Opening statements in Diddy's criminal trial will be kicking off on Monday morning after jury selection ends.

Diddy's twin daughters, D'Lila and Jessie Combs, attended one of Beyonce's recent shows on the Cowboy Carter tour, sharing a clip of themselves showing off their outfits for the concert on social media over the weekend. Their night out came as Diddy's criminal trial will begin open statements on Monday morning.

For the show, D'Lila and Jessie rocked fully matching all-black outfits comprised of a cowboy hat, over a button-down shirt with a short skirt. When Hollywood Unlocked shared the video of them dancing to Beyonce's "YA YA," fans in the comments section showed plenty of love. "They are absolutely gorgeous! So glad they are having fun and enjoying themselves!" one user wrote. Another added: "I wish these babies the best life possible! I pray success and peace of their beautiful lives!"

Beyonce performed her final show at SoFi Stadium in California on Friday night. After a few nights off, she'll be continuing the tour in Chicago at Soldier Field on May 15th, before traveling across North America and Europe in the coming months. She'll be wrapping up in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium towards the end of July.

Read More: 50 Cent Reacts To Diddy’s Defense Alleging Cassie Relationship Was Mutually Abusive

Diddy's Criminal Trial

As for Diddy, jury selection began in his criminal case, last week. It was a challenging process considering the Bad Boy mogul's level of fame as well as the amount of media attention on the trial. On Friday, his attorney's suggested that they postpone the final stage of the selection until Monday morning, in case any potential jurors drop out over the weekend. Judge Arun Subramanian agreed and the two sides will narrow down 12 jurors and six alternates before kicking off with opening statements, according to The Guardian.

Authorities originally arrested Diddy back in September of last year. They charged him with alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty. He's been behind bars in New York City in the months since.

Read More: Diddy Fails To Exclude His iCloud Searches And Other Queries From Trial's Evidence Pool

