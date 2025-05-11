Diddy's twin daughters, D'Lila and Jessie Combs, attended one of Beyonce's recent shows on the Cowboy Carter tour, sharing a clip of themselves showing off their outfits for the concert on social media over the weekend. Their night out came as Diddy's criminal trial will begin open statements on Monday morning.

For the show, D'Lila and Jessie rocked fully matching all-black outfits comprised of a cowboy hat, over a button-down shirt with a short skirt. When Hollywood Unlocked shared the video of them dancing to Beyonce's "YA YA," fans in the comments section showed plenty of love. "They are absolutely gorgeous! So glad they are having fun and enjoying themselves!" one user wrote. Another added: "I wish these babies the best life possible! I pray success and peace of their beautiful lives!"

Beyonce performed her final show at SoFi Stadium in California on Friday night. After a few nights off, she'll be continuing the tour in Chicago at Soldier Field on May 15th, before traveling across North America and Europe in the coming months. She'll be wrapping up in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium towards the end of July.

Diddy's Criminal Trial

As for Diddy, jury selection began in his criminal case, last week. It was a challenging process considering the Bad Boy mogul's level of fame as well as the amount of media attention on the trial. On Friday, his attorney's suggested that they postpone the final stage of the selection until Monday morning, in case any potential jurors drop out over the weekend. Judge Arun Subramanian agreed and the two sides will narrow down 12 jurors and six alternates before kicking off with opening statements, according to The Guardian.