50 Cent Reacts To Diddy’s Defense Alleging Cassie Relationship Was Mutually Abusive

BY Caroline Fisher 1.9K Views
Jun 5, 2024; Washington, DC, USA; Recording artist Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson discusses increasing minority representation in the luxury spirits industry on June 5, 2024 in Washington. Josh Morgan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
50 Cent has been ruthlessly trolling Diddy on social media for months now, and it doesn't look like he plans to stop any time soon.

Diddy's trial finally began last week, and already, his defense has made some bold claims about his ex-girlfriend Cassie. During a conversation with prosecutor Emily Anne Johnson, his attorney Marc Agnifilo alleged that there was "mutual violence" throughout their relationship.

One of the Bad Boy founder's longtime foes, however, isn't convinced. 50 Cent hopped on Instagram yesterday to weigh in on the allegation, making it crystal clear how he feels about it. "Your Honor this theory of Cassie kicking Diddy a**, I’m not buying it!" he wrote. The post featured an AI-generated image of Fif looking serious in court, as if he were part of the prosecution.

This isn't the first time 50 Cent used AI to troll Diddy recently either. Earlier this week, he also used it to generate an image of himself as the entire jury. "I’m not sure if this is fair," the mogul joked.

Read More: 50 Cent Expertly Trolls Diddy Ahead Of Impending Jury Selection

Michael B Jordan Diddy Trial

As for the actual jury, the selection process is still ongoing. It's expected to be complete by the end of the day Monday (May 12), meaning opening statements would begin the following day. Potential jurors have been asked various questions about their knowledge and opinions on Diddy and other individuals related to his case. Michael B Jordan's name even got thrown into the mix. He's not accused of any wrongdoing, but he was mentioned in Cassie's bombshell lawsuit against Diddy.

She claimed that after she and Diddy broke up briefly in 2015, she had a “flirtatious relationship" with Jordan. Her ex wasn't a fan of this, and allegedly threatened the actor when he found out they'd spent New Year's Eve together. He wasn't named directly in the suit, though his identity was later confirmed by CNN.

Kid Cudi's name also got dragged into the jury selection process. Allegedly, Diddy threatened to blow up his car in 2012 after learning he'd been communicating with Cassie. Kid Cudi's car blew up in his driveway around the same time.

Read More: Big Meech Allegedly Feels "Slighted" By 50 Cent Beef And Explains Why It Went Down

