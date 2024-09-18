Diddy's Alleged Plot To Blow Up Kid Cudi's Car Revealed Amid Arraignment

Revolt TV Hosts Big Sean Concert Event To Celebrate His New Album "Dark Sky Paradise"
HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 25: Cassie Ventura (L) and Sean "Diddy" Combs attend Big Sean's concert hosted by Revolt TV to celebrate his new album 'Dark Sky Paradise' at Hollywood & Highland Courtyard on February 25, 2015 in Hollywood, California.
Diddy's attempt at getting out on bail fell through.

Diddy allegedly set fire to Kid Cudi's car by dropping a Molotov cocktail through the roof, according to prosecutors who referenced the incident in a 16-page letter arguing against letting the Bad Boy mogul out on bail. While Cudi isn't mentioned by name, a number of the details line up with Cassie's previous lawsuit against Diddy, in which she admitted to having "a brief relationship” with Cudi. She claimed that Diddy plotted to blow up Cudi’s car in response.

The state's new letter reads: “In the early morning hours of December 22, 2011, the defendant [Diddy] and a co-conspirator kidnapped an individual at gunpoint to facilitate breaking into and entering the residence of another (‘Individual-1’). Multiple witnesses would testify at trial to the events surrounding the kidnapping and break-in, the latter of which is corroborated by police reports and other records.”

Diddy & Cassie Pose Backstage During Puff Daddy & The Family Bad Boy Reunion Tour

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 21: Cassie (L) and Sean. "Diddy" Combs aka Puff Daddy pose backstage during the Puff Daddy and The. Family Bad Boy Reunion Tour presented by Ciroc Vodka and Live. Nation at Barclays Center on May 21, 2016, in New York City.

"Approximately two weeks later, the defendant’s co-conspirators set fire to Individual-1’s vehicle by slicing open the car’s convertible top and dropping a Molotov cocktail inside the interior," it further alleges. "Police and fire department records extensively document the arson and conclude that the fire was intentionally set.”

Diddy ended up not being able to get out on bail and is currently behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. His lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, still intends to appeal the case. He told reporters outside the courtroom: “He’s going to clear his name. And we’re going to stand by his side as he does. We believe in him wholeheartedly." Diddy has pleaded not guilty to the charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy. Be on the lookout for further updates on Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

