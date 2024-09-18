Diddy's Alleged Plot To Blow Up Kid Cudi's Car Revealed Amid Arraignment

Diddy's attempt at getting out on bail fell through.

Diddy allegedly set fire to Kid Cudi's car by dropping a Molotov cocktail through the roof, according to prosecutors who referenced the incident in a 16-page letter arguing against letting the Bad Boy mogul out on bail. While Cudi isn't mentioned by name, a number of the details line up with Cassie's previous lawsuit against Diddy, in which she admitted to having "a brief relationship” with Cudi. She claimed that Diddy plotted to blow up Cudi’s car in response.

The state's new letter reads: “In the early morning hours of December 22, 2011, the defendant [Diddy] and a co-conspirator kidnapped an individual at gunpoint to facilitate breaking into and entering the residence of another (‘Individual-1’). Multiple witnesses would testify at trial to the events surrounding the kidnapping and break-in, the latter of which is corroborated by police reports and other records.”

Read More: Diddy Accuses Cassie Of Cheating On Him Before His Alleged Abuse

Diddy & Cassie Pose Backstage During Puff Daddy & The Family Bad Boy Reunion Tour

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 21: Cassie (L) and Sean. "Diddy" Combs aka Puff Daddy pose backstage during the Puff Daddy and The. Family Bad Boy Reunion Tour presented by Ciroc Vodka and Live. Nation at Barclays Center on May 21, 2016, in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation )

"Approximately two weeks later, the defendant’s co-conspirators set fire to Individual-1’s vehicle by slicing open the car’s convertible top and dropping a Molotov cocktail inside the interior," it further alleges. "Police and fire department records extensively document the arson and conclude that the fire was intentionally set.”