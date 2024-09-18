Diddy Accuses Cassie Of Cheating On Him Before His Alleged Abuse

Diddy's attorney brought up Cassie at the arraignment.

Diddy's attorney, Marc Agnifilo, reportedly accused Cassie of cheating on his client with her now-husband, during their relationship. Referring to her as "victim one," at the Bad Boy mogul's arraignment on Tuesday, Agnifilo said she had been sleeping with her trainer for years, according to Inner City Press. Cassie previously sued Diddy for alleged sexual abuse back in 2023, but the two quickly settled. Months later, CNN published footage of Diddy hitting her at a hotel in 2016.

Authorities arrested Diddy on Monday night while releasing a 14-page federal indictment against him. He's continued to maintain his innocence and has pleaded not guilty to racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. “We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” Agnifilo said, as noted by AllHipHop. “Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children and working to uplift the Black community. He is an imperfect person, but he is not a criminal.”

Diddy & Cassie Attend "Can't Stop Won't Stop" Premiere

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 21: Cassie and Sean "P. Diddy" Combs attend the Los Angeles Premiere Of "Can't Stop Won't Stop" at Writers Guild of America. West on June 21, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images)

Diddy is currently behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. His legal team failed to get him out on bail at the arraignment, as the prosecutors claimed that he's harassed alleged victims and witnesses in the past. Judge Robyn Tarnofsky ended up ruling that “this is a crime that happens behind closed doors, even when pretrial services is monitoring," as caught by CNN.

Diddy's Lawyer References Cassie