Diddy Accuses Cassie Of Cheating On Him Before His Alleged Abuse

BYCole Blake47 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2017 Tribeca Film Festival - "Can't Stop, Won't Stop: The Bad Boy Story"
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 27: Actress Cassie Ventura and Sean Combs attend the 'Can't Stop, Won't Stop: The Bad Boy Story' Premiere at Beacon Theatre on April 27, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic)
Diddy's attorney brought up Cassie at the arraignment.

Diddy's attorney, Marc Agnifilo, reportedly accused Cassie of cheating on his client with her now-husband, during their relationship. Referring to her as "victim one," at the Bad Boy mogul's arraignment on Tuesday, Agnifilo said she had been sleeping with her trainer for years, according to Inner City Press. Cassie previously sued Diddy for alleged sexual abuse back in 2023, but the two quickly settled. Months later, CNN published footage of Diddy hitting her at a hotel in 2016.

Authorities arrested Diddy on Monday night while releasing a 14-page federal indictment against him. He's continued to maintain his innocence and has pleaded not guilty to racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. “We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” Agnifilo said, as noted by AllHipHop. “Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children and working to uplift the Black community. He is an imperfect person, but he is not a criminal.”

Read More: Diddy Had 1,000 Bottles Of Baby Oil & Other Alleged "Freak Off" Items Seized During Home Raids

Diddy & Cassie Attend "Can't Stop Won't Stop" Premiere

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 21: Cassie and Sean "P. Diddy" Combs attend the Los Angeles Premiere Of "Can't Stop Won't Stop" at Writers Guild of America. West on June 21, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images)

Diddy is currently behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. His legal team failed to get him out on bail at the arraignment, as the prosecutors claimed that he's harassed alleged victims and witnesses in the past. Judge Robyn Tarnofsky ended up ruling that “this is a crime that happens behind closed doors, even when pretrial services is monitoring," as caught by CNN.

Diddy's Lawyer References Cassie

In a letter to the judge, his legal team labeled the conditions at the jail "horrific" and referenced recent suicides and a murder that took place there. Be on the lookout for further updates on Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Diddy Lands At "Horrific" Jail Previously Home To R Kelly, Ghislaine Maxwell, & More

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
...