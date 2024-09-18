Diddy's Lawyer Alleges That Cassie Hit Diddy Prior To Hotel Hallway Attack

He claimed Diddy was not the instigator.

It's not a good time to be Diddy. The mogul has been arrested and denied bail. He's entered a not guilty plea to the multiple sex trafficking charges that have been leveled at him. To make matters worse, public opinion on Diddy has never been, well, worse. Celebrities are coming out of the woodwork to criticize the Bad Boy founder, or to distance himself from his decades of alleged crimes. Diddy's lawyer, however, has tried tirelessly to reframe the narrative. Marc Agnifilo addressed the infamous security video in which his client attacked ex-girlfriend, Cassie. He then tried to make a case against Cassie. Inner City Press shared Agnifilo’s statements on Twitter.

Agnifilo alleged that Cassie was actually the person who started the physical altercation. He accused the singer of striking Diddy in the head prior to running out into the hallway. "[It was] an issue that Mr. Combs had more than one girlfriend," he told reporters. "Victim-1 was looking through his phone and saw that - then hit him in the head with a cellphone, and took his clothing." Agnifilo didn't try to defend Diddy's actions in the hallway. He merely tried to provide context to make his client seem like less of an instigator. The allegations against Cassie didn't stop there, however.

Diddy's Lawyer Alleges That Cassie Cheated On His Client

Agnifilo alleged that Cassie frequently cheated on Diddy during their time together. He went as far as to allege that Diddy hired the personal trainer that Cassie would eventually marry. "These two people were in love," the lawyer claimed to the court. "Victim-1 ended up marrying the trainer that Mr. Combs got for her. They had been cheating on each other for years." Marc Agnifilo concluded his allegations against Cassie by claiming that she looks upon her time with the mogul fondly. "Years later, she realized she had a good thing with Mr. Combs," he stated.

The lawsuit that Cassie filed against Diddy in November 2023 suggests otherwise. The singer accused Diddy of raping and physically abusing her throughout their relationship. Diddy agreed to settle out of court a day after the lawsuit was filed. The footage of the hotel hallway assault exposed whatever sins Diddy tried to cover up by settling, however. The Bad Boy mogul's reputation has never fully recovered. Cassie has yet to respond to Marc Agnifilo's new allegations.