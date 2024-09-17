Diddy's Sons Come Out To Support Him During Arraignment In NYC

Grammy Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z - Arrivals
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 27: (L-R) Cassie Ventura, Sean Combs, Christian Combs and Justin Dior Combs attend the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z on January 27, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Christian and Justin Combs pulled up to the courthouse.

Diddy's sons, Justin Combs and Christian Combs, traveled to New York City on Tuesday to support their father at his arraignment in court. Authorities arrested the Bad Boy mogul the night before and have since published a 14-page indictment with claims of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking against him. At the hearing, his attorney, Marc Agnifilo, fought to get him out on bail, offering up $50 million and house arrest, but was unsuccessful. “He’s going to clear his name and we’re going to stand by his side as he does. We believe in him wholeheartedly,” Agnifilo told reporters afterward, as caught by CNN.

A key part of Agnifilo's argument was that Diddy flew to New York City voluntarily to be arrested. “He came here to turn himself in. Why doesn’t the government want him to turn himself in? Because then they can’t ask for detention,” Agnifilo said. “All we can do is show good faith. He got on a plane and he came here. They arrested a guy who came here to turn himself in.”

Christian Combs Arrives At Diddy's Arraignment in NYC

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 17: Christian Combs, son of Sean Combs, arrives at U.S. District Court on September 17, 2024, in New York City. Music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested in Manhattan on September 16 in a sex trafficking probe following a federal indictment. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

The prosecution, on the other hand, claimed Diddy has reached out to witnesses and victims in the past. “Witnesses have universally expressed fear of the defendant,” Assistant US Attorney Emily Johnson remarked in the courtroom. Judge Robyn Tarnofsky ended up telling Diddy and his team that “this is a crime that happens behind closed doors, even when pretrial services is monitoring," while rejecting the bail offer.

Justin Combs & Christian Combs Attend Diddy's Arraignment

Pulling up to Diddy's court hearing isn't the first time they've supported him in recent months. Back in May, Christian dropped a diss track aimed at 50 Cent in defense of his father. Check out a clip of Christian and Justin Combs outside of the courthouse below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

