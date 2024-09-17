Diddy Allegedly Had Ecstacy In His Hotel Room During His Arrest

Authorities claim Diddy had apparent narcotics in his hotel room at the time of his arrest on Monday night in New York City. Speaking in court on Tuesday for the arraignment, Assistant US Attorney Emily Johnson alleged that the feds found a "pink power" that is suspected of being ecstasy.
As paraphrased by Inner City Press, Johnson reportedly said: "He had what appear to be narcotics, found in his hotel last night. Pink powder, that have previously tested positive for Ecstasy and other drugs. This is a heartland detention case. His package is woefully inadequate, it only focuses on flight risk."
Elsewhere on Tuesday, US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams accused Diddy of having the same drug present at his alleged "freak off" parties. “The ‘Freak Offs’ sometimes lasted days at a time, involved multiple commercial sex workers, and often involved a variety of narcotics, such as ketamine, ecstasy and GHB, which Combs distributed to the victims to keep them obedient and compliant," he said, as caught by CNN.
Assistant US Attorney Accuses Diddy Of Having Ecstasy In His Hotel Room
Despite the indictment, Diddy is maintaining his innocence. His attorney, Marc Agnifilo, told reporters that he'll "fight like hell" for the Bad Boy mogul outside of the courthouse. "He's gonna plead not guilty obviously and he's gonna fight this with all of his energy and all of his might and the full confidence of his lawyers. I expect a long battle for the good result for Mr. Combs," he said. "I'm gonna fight like hell to get him released and he should be released with all that he's done and coming here voluntarily." Be on the lookout for further updates on Diddy on HotNewHipHop.